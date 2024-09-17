Treatment AI And SPRYT Join Forces To Improve Patient Access To Healthcare Services

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Exciting new collaboration between Treatment and Spryt International

ULSTER, IRELAND, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Treatment .com AI and SPRYT Join Forces to Improve Patient Access to Healthcare Services● SPRYT have developed an AI receptionist called Asa - Medical receptionist in your pocket● Patients communicate with Asa via standard messaging apps such as WhatsApp and SMS/RCS. No app download required● 25% of healthcare spending in the USA stems from administrative tasks such as billing and scheduling. This is over $1Trn/yr● Cost of missed appointments in the US alone is $150Bn/yr● Combining with Treatment AI's Global Library of Medicine will look to create one of the world's first AI powered patient onboarding and triaging tools at the time of bookingTreatment AI Inc. (CSE: TRUE, OTC: TREIF, Frankfurt: 939) (“Treatment”) is pleased to announce it has signed a Collaborative Agreement with SPRYT Limited (“SPRYT”). Both innovative AI healthcare organizations, SPRYT and Treatment are exploring complementary technology synergies, including Treatment's proprietary Global Library of Medicine (“GLM”), to build new solutions designed to mitigate patient access challenges, administrative overheads for healthcare professionals and cost inefficiencies throughout our healthcare systems.Treatment is partnering with SPRYT, an innovative AI healthcare technology company, who has built an intelligent AI Medical Office Assistant (MOA), Asa. Asa enables patients to book, change and pay for appointments via instant message (WhatsApp/RCS/SMS), predicts no-shows, and provides personalized language to encourage attendance at medical appointments. SPRYT has already announced partnerships within the UK National Health Service (NHS). SPRYT is the first company to be approved to integrate a solution that uses WhatsApp and AI for scheduling to an NHS Electronic Health Record (EHR). Patient's can interact with Asa like they would with a human MOA. The cost of missed medical appointments in the US alone is estimated at $150n* The Cost of Missed Medical Appointments: A Hidden Burden on Healthcare - TransLocSPRYT incorporates behavioral science and applies generative AI to adjust language and messaging to specific population segments to help improve equitable access and optimize attendance at appointments, through predicting and reducing“no shows”.Treatment's Global Library of Medicine (GLM) enables healthcare professionals to capture a patients presenting symptoms, past medical history and through smart proprietary algorithms formulate the most likely diagnosis and determine any associated tests/exams. This history can then be shared with the patient's practitioner in real time and also programmed to help with triaging patients more efficiently.Treatment and SPRYT intend to explore mutually beneficial opportunities through the partnership, including within the UK, North America and Middle East.The collaboration also allows SPRYT and Treatment to work closely on testing and developing further new mutual joint commercial applications and/or solutions. The intent of this collaboration is through utilizing AI and our respective technical and platform strengths, to develop, test, validate, and commercialize one or more solutions, which may result in cost reductions for payers within our healthcare systems, streamline inefficient processes and most importantly deliver better support and engagement for patients and healthcare professionals alike.Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO of Treatment AI, comments:“ We are very excited about this new collaboration with SPRYT which already has a foothold in the UK and is making inroads around the world, including the Middle East and USA. The intent of this collaboration is to create an AI powered solution that not only reduces missed appointments, but also takes a full medical history and helps efficiently triage patients, from the comfort of their home or office. This has the promise to improve access and care for patients, reduce costs for payers, and greatly reduce administrative burdens and costs for healthcare providers.”Daragh Donohoe, Co-founder and CEO of SPRYT comments:”We are delighted to be collaborating with Treatment. By combining our AI receptionist Asa, which acts as a front door to the healthcare system, with Treatment's technology that takes a full medical history and helps triage patients, we can significantly improve patient experience while reducing admin burden within healthcare systems. Patients today face a complex and overburdened healthcare sector, and this partnership allows us to leverage our complementary technologies to create a more accessible, efficient, and patient-centric healthcare ecosystem.”About Treatment AI Inc.Treatment AI is a company utilizing AI and best clinical practices to positively disrupt the healthcare sector and impact current inefficiencies and challenges. Over the past 7+ years and with the input of hundreds of healthcare professionals globally, Treatment has built a comprehensive, personalized healthcare AI engine, the Global Library of Medicine (GLM). Providing highly qualified clinical information and support to all healthcare professionals, the GLM delivers >92%+ accuracy on first diagnosis as well as providing recommended tests (physical and lab), x-rays, and billing codes. The GLM helps healthcare professionals (doctor, nurse or pharmacist) reduce their administrative burden; create more time for needed face to face patient appointments and has the propensity for greater consistency in quality of patient support. Treatment also focuses on the next generation of healthcare professionals supporting Medical and Nursing schools, utilizing the GLM to help enhance the practical clinical skills of their students. Treatment's GLM platform also brings the possibility of health equity and inclusion for disenfranchised communities. To learn more about Treatment's products and services, please email: ...About SPRYTSPRYT is a healthcare technology company focused on improving appointment attendance and reducing operational inefficiencies in healthcare. SPRYT have developed an AI receptionist, Asa, that offers patients the convenience of managing and paying for their appointments via WhatsApp/RCS/SMS at any time, interacting as they would with a human receptionist, in their preferred language. Asa uses AI to predict/reduce no-shows, easing the burden on care teams. SPRYT are head quartered in Ireland. Find out more information here:Contact: If you would like to find out more about SPRYT, please contact: ...FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, CONTACT:Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO...For media inquiries, contact: ...Call: +1 (612) 788-8900 / Toll-Free USA/Canada: +1 (888) 788-8955

Neill Dunwoody

Spryt Internatiinal

+353 83 184 9727

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.