Ohio Peterbilt Cleveland Becomes EV Service Certified

CLEVELAND, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ohio

Peterbilt is proud to announce that its Cleveland location at 900 Ken Mar Industrial Pkwy, Broadview Heights, OH 44147, has achieved EV Service Certification from Peterbilt. As the only certified dealer within a 200-mile radius, Ohio Peterbilt-Cleveland is now fully equipped to sell, service, and support the complete Peterbilt electric vehicle (EV) lineup.

With the rise of commercial electric vehicles in the trucking industry, Ohio Peterbilt stands at the forefront, offering specialized tools, training, and knowledge to ensure their customers maintain maximum uptime. The dealership's certification highlights its commitment to innovation and safety, ensuring that customers operating Peterbilt EVs receive top-tier service and support.

"We understand that electric vehicles in the trucking industry are still a fairly new concept, especially in Ohio, where the market hasn't yet fully matured," said Mike Crawford, Vice President of Ohio Peterbilt Truck Group. "However, we are fully prepared to assist companies both in-state and beyond. We are happy to work with customers, including coordinating the towing of EV trucks to our Cleveland location to provide the dedicated service they need."

Electric vehicles present significant benefits for the future of trucking, offering reduced emissions, lower maintenance costs, and a quieter, more efficient driving experience. As the technology continues to advance, EV trucks will play an increasingly important role in reducing the logistics industry's carbon footprint. Current applications already show promise in short-haul routes, and as infrastructure and battery technology improve, the future will likely see broader use cases, bringing both environmental and economic advantages to fleet operators.

As an EV Certified Service dealer, Ohio Peterbilt offers dedicated service capabilities that are required for EV trucks. This certification ensures that commercial fleets transitioning to electric vehicles have access to cutting-edge tools and advanced safety practices. This certification equips Ohio Peterbilt to meet the growing demand for transportation solutions, helping customers reduce downtime and maximize efficiency, regardless of location.

For more information or to schedule service, please contact Ohio Peterbilt at (440) 526-0520 or visit ohiopeterbilt to schedule a Peterbilt truck service appointment today.

About Ohio Peterbilt

Ohio Peterbilt, a division of Ohio Machinery Co., is a leading Peterbilt dealership with ten locations across the state. It serves the trucking industry with a commitment to quality service, sales, and support and provides a wide range of solutions for fleets and owner-operators, from conventional diesel trucks to the latest in electric vehicle technology.

