Mint Eco Car Wash And Detail Center Issues Second Environmental Audit

Palm Beach Gardens, FL, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mint Eco Car Wash and Detail Center is proud to share the results of its Annual Environmental Audit for 2023-202 . The Car Wash is not regulated, and no industry standard exists with respect to environmental practices. Therefore, Mint Eco publishes an annual, voluntary audit of its environmental footprint and practices. This audit reflects Mint Eco's dedication to minimizing its environmental impact and commitment to sharing its practices publicly, helping other car washes and non-car wash businesses address their environmental impact.

Mint Eco Car Wash believes that business and the environment can thrive together. The company's Environmental Promise embodies this belief:

“Mint Eco challenges the conventional belief that what is good for the environment is bad for business, and vice versa. As such, we will minimize our impact on the environment at every opportunity. We believe that this type of environmental stewardship is not only the right thing to do, but also good business for which we will be rewarded.”

“We have always placed the environmental posture of the company front and center with our members, guests, employees, and the community. The result of this posture was our name: Mint Eco Car Wash,” said Geoffrey Jervis, Owner and Co-Founder.“With the word 'Eco' on the door, we realize the importance of not only behaving in a manner consistent with our environmental commitment, but also going the extra step and actively communicating what we do.

This year, Mint Eco made several improvements in its commitment to sustainability:

Expanded our use of biodegradable and non-toxic products in our detail business. Now, our entire detail business operates at the same high environmental standards as our Tunnels.Improved our water efficiency by preventing leaks, optimizing flow rates, and enhancing monitoring processes. These practices will lead to significant reductions in our water consumption.Partnered with National Car Wash Solutions to use ultra-concentrated chemicals, cutting down on packaging. Switched to an eco-friendly waste management service to handle our reclaim water tanks.Identified inefficient equipment in the tunnel system, guiding future improvements. Adjusted drying system settings to reduce motor usage, lowering energy consumption per car.Adopted Old Trail Park for our new Okeechobee Boulevard location and Chillingworth Park at our Palm Beach Lakes location. Mint Eco has hosted over 50 clean-ups across the County, earning us the title of 2024's Most Eco-Friendly Business by the Palm Beach Post.

"We're proud to honor our commitment to the environment," said Jervis. "We hope that our efforts will inspire other companies to take similar steps to reduce their footprint."

For Mint Eco's Environmental Audit and more information about the car wash and detail center, please visit mintecocarwash.com .

About Mint Eco Car Wash and Detail Center

“All Progress Occurs Because People Dare to be Different.” Fortune Cookie ~2010.

Mint Eco Car Wash and Detail Center was founded to be different. Different starts with our mission statement:“We exist to make people happy. We do not get out of bed to wash cars...we get out of bed to make people happy. Happiness is delivered through an experience that goes well beyond any physical service that we provide.”

Different continues with our products and services. Mint Eco not only offers modern, state-of- the-art tunnels with free vacuums, but also offers interior services, detailing services and a lobby, retail store. In addition, Mint Eco prides itself on having beautiful, clean and well- landscaped properties.

Different is exemplified by our employees. Mint Eco is an“Experiential” organization that works to deliver an emotional response from its customers: Happiness. Our physical plant and services can only go so far...it is our employees who truly deliver the Mint Eco Experience. While we are certainly proud of our pay being the highest in the industry and the benefits that we offer, such as healthcare and free English classes, what differentiates us is our hiring, training and development program. This program is designed to identify employees who want to be a part of a movement...to be different...to change an industry.

Different is being a member of the Community. We sweat with our neighbors as we clean neighborhood parks and beaches. We support our neighboring educational institutions, religious organizations and charities with donations. We wash first responder cars for free and always make our bathrooms and lobbies available to these heroes.

Different is being a steward of the Environment. We believe that business and the environment can both thrive together...we call ourselves“tree-hugging capitalists.” We believe that a business that takes care of the environment is not only doing the right thing, but also will be rewarded for it by its customers.

Awards:

2024 Best Car Wash and Detail Center in Palm Beach County, The Palm Beach Post (Winner)

2024 Best Eco-Friendly Business, The Palm Beach Post (Winner)

2024 Best Boss Award, The Palm Beach Post (Top-Three Finalist)

2024 Top Places to Work, Sun Sentinel

2024 Best Places to Work, South Florida Business Journal (Winner)

2023 Wash Forward Award for Sustainability in Car Wash, National Car Wash Solutions

2023 Best Car Wash and Detail Center in Palm Beach County, The Palm Beach Post (Winner)

2023 Best Eco-Friendly Business, The Palm Beach Post (Runner-Up)

2023 Environmental Stewardship Award, North Palm Beach Chamber (Top-Three Finalist)

2023 Top Places to Work, Sun Sentinel

2022 Best Car Wash and Detail Center in Palm Beach County, The Palm Beach Post (Winner)

2022 Small Business CEO of the Year Award, Chamber of the Palm Beaches

2022 Best of Florida Regional Winner, Best of Florida 2022 Patriot Employer Awards, Secretary of Defense

2022 Seven Seals Award, Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve

Locations:

Mint Eco currently operates five car washes in Palm Beach County, owns 6 car wash properties, and plans to develop 50 locations over the next several years.

Open Locations:

Mint Eco Car Wash West Palm Beach Southend, located at 316 Southern Boulevard

Mint Eco Car Wash Jupiter, located at 220 Maplewood Drive in Jupiter

Mint Eco Car Wash Okeechobee/FL-Turnpike West, located at 1950 Golden Lakes Boulevard

Mint Eco Car Wash Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard, located at 1890 Palm Beach Lakes

Mint Eco Car Wash Okeechobee Boulevard East, located at 5577 Okeechobee Boulevard

Coming Soon:

Southern Boulevard, Forest Hill Boulevard, Lake Worth Road, Woolbright Road

Blue Heron Boulevard, Northlake Boulevard.

To learn more, visit .

