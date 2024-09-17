KYN Capital Group's KOINFOLD Integrates USDT On Polygon, Ethereum, And Tron Blockchains And Artificial Intelligence Into Cryptocurrency App

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RANCHO CORDOVA, CA, Sept. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KYN Capital Group (OTC: KYNC), a leading innovator in the fintech sector, is thrilled to update our customers on the new updates for KOINFOLD.

At the beginning of the year, KYNC laid out a bold vision for the future of commerce – a future that's more personalized and rewarding than ever. Our teams are moving with urgency, relentlessly innovating, and focused on execution to deliver this vision. KOINFOLD is a go-to app with a secure payment option through Moonpay. We recently added USDT on Polygon, Ethereum, and Tron Blockchains for our customers to have a richer and more user-friendly experience.

For our users there's never been a better time to be part of the KOINFOLD community. We're constantly adding and building up our end-to-end platform that spans the full spectrum of cryptocurrency offerings with better customer experiences and tools. We have positioned our app to benefit from the consumer volume we expect in the years to come. Take advantage of this momentum by downloading the new version of the KOINFOLD app. It gives you access to innovations like, What's hot, Losers and Gainers in the cryptocurrency world. Our goal is to drive customer loyalty.

KYNC has incorporated AI-powered trading bots into the KOINFOLD crypto app. These bots utilize sophisticated artificial intelligence algorithms to automate trading processes, analyze market trends, and execute trades autonomously based on predefined parameters and current market conditions.

“With these new AI features and more being added, KOINFOLD is seeing more downloads and transactions that will gain revenue for the company in a steady and consistent way. It has been a long process with all of the changing data in the AI platforms and cryptocurrency regulation landscape, but with new executive orders from the president of the United States supporting the use of digital assets we are in the right position and evolution,” stated Rick Wilson, CEO of KYNC.

KYN Capital Group remains committed to growing the fintech industry. The company remains dedicated to offering cutting-edge solutions that empower users to navigate the digital economy with ease and confidence.

About KYN Capital Group, Inc. (KYNC)

KYN Capital Group, Inc. (KYNC), a Nevada Corporation, is a leading holding company dedicated to being at the vanguard of its industry working on acquisitions in the entertainment, blockchain, cryptocurrency and touchless payment verticals. KYNC leverages the expertise of its highly skilled team & developers to create a cohesive force in formulating market and business strategies, ensuring that they remain ahead of the curve to carry the company forward in the marketplace.

