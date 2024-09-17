LOGI PLAY 2024 - GAMING AND TECH INNOVATION UNLEASHED

(MENAFN- Taqarabu Hybrid Communications) LOGI PLAY, PARIS FRANCE - DUBAI, UAE — September 10th, 2024 — Logitech G, a brand of Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) and leading innovator of gaming technologies and gear, will kick off Logi PLAY 2024, on September 17, 2024. The main event will feature new product reveals, partnership announcements, and exciting community activations. With a planned live stream, Logitech G’s community and fans are invited to watch the event simply by providing their email address on the Logi PLAY webpage.

The event underscores Logitech G's commitment to pushing the boundaries of gaming technology and fostering a community that thrives on creativity and innovation. Logi PLAY 2024 promises something for everyone, from esports athletes to casual gamers, highlighting the brand's dedication to enhancing the gaming experience.

In coordination with the Logi PLAY event, retailers and creators across Europe will kick off Logi PLAY Days, 13 consecutive days of contests and special offers on some of Logitech G’s best selling gear.

From September 17th through 29th, #LOGIPLAYDAYS will bring savings of up to 40% on gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mics and more. In the Middle East consumers can find deals at Amazon KSA, Amazon UAE and Jarir.

WHAT: Logi PLAY 2024 marks Logitech G's biggest celebration of gaming, with events streaming from locations across the globe, including Paris, Berlin, Shanghai, Tokyo, Sydney, Madrid, São Paulo, Silicon Valley and many more ensuring gamers everywhere can participate in the excitement.



WHEN: September 17, 2024 at 8:00 PM KSA and 9:00 PM UAE.



WHERE: Events streaming from locations across the globe, including Paris, Berlin, Shanghai, Tokyo, Sydney, Madrid, Sao Paulo, Silicon Valley and many more ensuring gamers everywhere can participate in the excitement.



Logi PLAY will go live on Logitech G’s official streaming channels, including Twitch, YouTube, at 8:00 PM KSA and 9:00 PM UAE.

HIGHLIGHTS:

● Exclusive Product Launches: Be the first to see and try Logitech's newest gaming peripherals and accessories.

● Expert Panels: Join discussions with industry experts on the future of gaming, esports, and technological advancements.

● Interactive Demos: Experience hands-on demonstrations of the latest gaming technology and software.

● Networking Opportunities: Connect with fellow gamers, developers, and industry professionals.





