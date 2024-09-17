Finn Partners Appoints UK Health Group Lead

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Finn Partners has appointed Julie Adrian as managing partner and UK group lead, as it aims to accelerate the growth of its specialist health group in the UK and globally.



In the newly-created position, Adrian has been tasked with building the agency's services to healthcare clients, which include public relations, investor relations, patient advocacy, digital marketing, scientific and medical communications support, and thought leadership.



Adrian held executive positions at CCA, InVentiv, and Syneos, where she led the expansion of their EU presence; Real Chemistry, where she served as chief client experience officer; and most recently, Alverium Health, a contract biotech organization.



In her new role at Finn, Adrian will continue as an Alverium Health board member, and the two companies will collaborate to support clients; Alverium brings expertise in market access, regulatory strategy and execution, and early-stage commercial activities.



Adrian will report to Gil Bashe, Finn's global health and purpose chair, who said:“Julie's appointment marks a significant milestone as we continue to expand capabilities in global health communications. Having added Hyderus to its global community in 2023 and SPAG in 2022 , and with global health practice staff now in Africa, Asia, Europe, and North America, the global health practice has evolved into one of the world's largest health communication agencies.



“Julie's energy, experience, and dedication to client success make her an invaluable asset and an addition to our team that will signal to clients that we never rest on our laurels and continue to pursue excellence in service to their goals.”



Adrian will work closely with Fern Lazar, managing partner and Finn global health practice lead, senior health specialists Mark Chataway, managing partner, Julian Tyndale-Biscoe and Christopher Nial, senior partners, and partner Darren Jones, as well as Chantal Bowman-Boyles, EMEA managing partner, who said Adrian's experience of health innovation“further strengthens our agency's position as a health communications leader in the UK.”



Finn Partners recently made one of its first agency appearances in a UK life science centre, as sponsor of a Conexen event for professionals working in biopharma, life sciences and health tech.



Lazar said Adrian had an“exceptional track record of leading top health communication firms to spearhead client growth strategies and champion the success of life science companies” and said creating the new position for her underscored the agency's commitment“to an integrated and collaborative approach to providing clients in the UK and beyond with the highest level of service in the competitive worldwide biopharma and medical device sectors.”



Adrian described Finn as“a health communications powerhouse” and added:“I believe it is the perfect environment for delivering integrated and transformative client solutions in an increasingly complex health-sector landscape.”

