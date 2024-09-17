US Military Completes Withdrawal From Niger

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Sabrina Singh, the spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Defense, confirmed that the withdrawal of American forces from Niger in West Africa has been completed.

She told reporters on Monday, September 16, that a small number of military personnel remain in Niger to ensure the security of the U.S. Embassy.

Earlier this year, Niger's military ended an agreement that allowed U.S. forces to operate in the country.

A few months later, officials from both countries issued a joint statement saying that U.S. forces would complete their withdrawal by mid-September.

It is worth mentioning that French forces also fully withdrew from Niger last year.

Until recently, the United States and France had over 2,500 military personnel in the region and, along with other European nations, had invested hundreds of millions of dollars in military aid and training.

According to an Associated Press report, in recent months, Niger has distanced itself from its Western allies, instead turning to Russia for security assistance.

In April this year, Russian military trainers arrived in Niger to help strengthen the country's air defense.

Niger remains one of the more unstable countries in West Africa, grappling with the growing threat of jihadist insurgencies. The withdrawal of Western forces and Niger's pivot to Russia signals a significant shift in the region's security dynamics, raising concerns about future stability.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram