Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Kangana, Anupam Kher & Others Send Birthday Greetings To PM Modi

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 17 (IANS) The celebrities from the fraternity Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi Konidela, Kangana Ranaut, Shilpa Shetty, Suniel Shetty, and many others on Tuesday wished 'good and happiness' to Prime Narendra Modi on his 74th birthday.

The 73-year-old Rajinikanth, who was last seen in Tamil action comedy film 'Jailer' wrote on X: "A very happy birthday to our most respected honourable Prime Minister dear Shri Narendra Modi ji.. I pray to god to always bless you with good health and happiness."

Megastar and politician Chiranjeevi Konidela penned a birthday note, which reads as: "Happy birthday to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji!...May you have a long life filled with great health! May you be blessed with more strength to lead our nation to greater glories!!"

Veteran actor Anupam Kher shared a video with Mr Modi on Instagram, and wrote in Hindi: "Pradhan Mantri Narendra Modi ji... Janamdin ki bahut bahut shubhkamnaye. Prabhu aapko lambi aur swasth aayu pradan kare! aur aap aane wale bahut saalon tak desh ka netritva karte rahe. aap athank bhi ho, aur preranatmak bhi... Aap sadharan bhi ho, aur asadharan bhi... Jay ho...vijayi ho... Jay Hind".

Jackie Shroff wrote: "Wishing our Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji a very happy birthday! Good health above all...happiness always! Janam din ki shubhkamnaye".

Actress and BJP's Lok Sabha MP from Mandi, Kangana shared a picture with Mr Modi on her Instagram Stories and said: "Happiest birthday to the greatest leader".

Suniel Shetty took to Instagram Stories and dropped a picture of Mr Modi and wrote in caption: "Happy birthday to our honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji. May your leadership continue to guide our nation towards greater heights and achievements. Wishing you another year of great health and happiness".

Shilpa Shetty shared a photo with the PM and said: "Wishing our honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji a very happy birthday! May you continue to inspire and lead our nation with strength and vision".

Rakul Preet Singh wrote: "Warmest birthday wishes to our Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji. Your leadership has been a beacon of hope and progress. May your year ahead be filled with accomplishments and fulfillment".

Singer Adnan Sami took to X and shared heartwarming photos with Narendra Modi.

He captioned the images as: "Wishing our honourable Prime Minister Modi ji a very happy birthday with many happy returns of the day!! Much love & admiration always!"