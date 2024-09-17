Atishi Will Be Remote-Controlled By Kejriwal, Says Rajeev Chandrasekhar

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 17 (IANS) Former Union Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Tuesday said that AAP leader Atishi, who has been nominated as the next Chief Minister of Delhi, will be a figurehead as all know who will actually run the government.

"First of all, I congratulate her for being appointed as the next CM of national capital but we all know the remote control of Atishi will be in the hands of Arvind Kejriwal. He will run the Delhi from behind," Chandrasekhar told IANS.

"He has been removed from the Chief Minister's position. When Kejriwal entered in 2009-2010, he promised a corruption-free government. However, when came into power, he allegedly misappropriated public funds and was implicated in the Delhi liquor scam, turning it into a scandal. It has become evident that his actions diverge significantly from his promises," he said.

The BJP leader criticised Kejriwal for not stepping down from the CM's post, saying: "He should have resigned when he was first arrested, driven by shame and self-respect. Instead, he only stepped down now because the Supreme Court has ruled that he cannot continue as Delhi's Chief Minister. Despite being out on bail, he cannot hold the position due to the evidence against him."

On Tuesday, Atishi was chosen as the next CM of Delhi by the AAP legislators. This development follows the announcement of his resignation by Kejriwal, who recently stepped out of jail after the apex court granted him bail in the CBI case in the liquor policy matter. However, several conditions were imposed on him, including a bar on visiting his office and the Secretariat.

Atishi now holds crucial portfolios in the Delhi government, including Education and the Public Works Department. An Oxford University alumnus and Rhodes scholar, she has been deeply involved in AAP's major initiative to reform education in Delhi's schools.

An MLA from Kalkaji, the 43-year-old assumed her ministerial role following then Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's arrest in a corruption case related to Delhi's discontinued liquor policy. During the time Kejriwal and Sisodia were behind bars, Atishi communicated the party's stance at events and in media interactions.