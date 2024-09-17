GITAM Secures INR 4.57 Crore DST-iTBI Grant to Advance AI and ML Research for India's 'Viksit Bharat' Vision

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru – September 16, 2024: GITAM Deemed to be University has received a grant of INR 4.57 crore from the Department of Science and Technology (DST) to establish the GITAM Inclusive Technology Business Incubator (i-TBI). The incubator will promote innovation in deep-tech fields, particularly Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), supporting a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem. With the aim of assisting 50 startups and commercialising at least 20 products by 2026, this initiative is set to transform ideas into market-ready solutions. It will provide 24/7 access to state-of-the-art AI/ML facilities for GITAM students, staff, and entrepreneurs, fostering research that could lead to publications, patents, and commercial products, furthering GITAM’s commitment to technology and entrepreneurship.

Enhancing GITAM's Research Contributions

This grant is part of GITAM’s broader mission to drive impactful research and align with national priorities:

● INR 3.65 Crore DST Grant for Tribal Empowerment: GITAM’s Science, Technology, and Innovation (STI) Hubs aim to empower tribal communities in Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka by establishing Niger seed oil processing units, honey processing technology, and solar-powered cold storage units, fostering inclusive economic growth.

● INR 28.87 Crore Multidisciplinary Research Grants: GITAM’s Multidisciplinary Unit of Research on Translational Initiatives (MURTI) has secured multiple research grants focused on molecular biology, engineering, and environmental sustainability, positioning GITAM as a leader in innovative research.

● Entrepreneurship Grants from IIT Hyderabad: Two entrepreneurship grants from IIT Hyderabad's TIHAN Hub were provisionally awarded to GITAM-led projects:

○ INR 2 Lakh Entrepreneur in Residence (EIR) Grant for an Underwater Remotely Operated Vehicle project led by Chintadu Sairam, a 4th-year B.Tech student.

○ INR 10 Lakh Startup Fund for CtoSKYAI Pvt. Ltd., which focuses on autonomous underwater vehicles for the shrimp industry, co-founded by GITAM alumnus Mirza Taher Abbas.

AI Solutions for National Defence

GITAM’s AI-based face recognition system, developed by the EECE department, has been deployed at INS Kalinga, delivering a solution 50 times faster than the previous process and saving the Indian Navy 70 man-hours daily, highlighting GITAM’s contribution to national defence.

Strengthening India's Technological Landscape

Professor P. Bharani Chandra Kumar, Director of the Centre for Autonomous Systems and Head of Department, Electrical, Electronics and Communications Engineering (EECE) at GITAM, remarked, “The DST-iTBI grant will significantly contribute to India’s technological progress by providing crucial support for innovative startups. With access to advanced AI/ML infrastructure and grants of up to INR 10 Lakh, the incubator will accelerate product development and commercialisation while offering mentorship and connections with potential funders.”

Vikas Kumar Srivastav, Head of the Venture Development Centre at GITAM, noted, “The GITAM i-TBI is designed to foster an inclusive environment for innovation and entrepreneurship, driving sustainable regional impact by supporting diverse startups.”

Professor Raja P. Pappu, Dean of GITAM School of Business, added, “The GITAM i-TBI will be a key contributor to regional economic development by helping entrepreneurs transform their ideas into reality using cutting-edge technology.”

Prof. Gouthama Rao Yejju, Vice-Chancellor of GITAM, emphasised, “The Inclusive Technology Business Incubator marks a significant milestone in GITAM’s mission to support India’s technological and economic transformation. By promoting translational research and innovation, we contribute to the nation’s 'Viksit Bharat' vision.”

As GITAM continues its transformative journey, this new achievement underscores the university’s commitment to shaping the future of technology and entrepreneurship in India. By empowering startups and fostering a culture of innovation, GITAM reaffirms its role as a catalyst for meaningful change, locally, nationally and globally.





