Diljit Dosanjh Concert Tickets: Singer Reacts As Delhi Police Issues Warning, 'Gane Sunne Ke Chakkar Mein...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Diljit Dosanjh is all set to perform in India during his upcoming Dil-Luminati Tour in October, and fans can't keep calm. As tickets in most Indian cities were sold out even before many could reach the website page, Delhi has issued a warning for fans looking for an alternative to get the concert ticket.

Taking to Instagram, Delhi Police shared a creative post to warn people against fraudsters who may try to prey upon desperate Diljit Dosanj fans with a fake for concert tickets. The Delhi Police post advised fans to make payment for concert tickets only after verifying the link.





Singer Diljit Dosanjh reacts to Delhi Police warning ahead of his concert.

“Paise Puse Baare Soche Duniya, Alert Rehkar Online Fraud Se Bache Duniya!,” Delhi Police captioned the video shared on Instagram. Reacting to the post, Diljit Dosanjh shared a screenshot of Delhi Police's warning on his Instagram account.

Delhi Police's innovative social media post warning Diljit Dosanjh fans received hilarious comments on social media.“When you become a police officer after doing a professional digital marketing course,” commented an Instagram user on the post.

“The SM manager deserves a raise,” read another post on social media.

“Delhi police new name true influencer [sic]”

“Delhi police aapki seva mei haazir [sic]”

“Wah kya dialogue ha [sic]”

“oyeee shoutuu! dilli pols di koi rees ni oyee [sic]”

“Public shocked delhi police rock [sic]”

“Delhi police thkss information to app Thankss CP saab [sic]”

“It's Delhi police... Never Fails to deliver [sic]”

“Creativity at its highest. Your account handler is crazy,”

“Sahi bat hai fir aayege complaint leke police k pass hi froud ho gya [sic]”

“Verify kahan karna hai ye kaun batayega bhai...??? [sic]”

Diljit Dosanjh's Dil-luminati tour

The global sensation will commence the India leg of his Dil-Luminati tour next month. The Indian edition of the tour will begin at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on October 26 this year.

After the Delhi tour, Diljit Dosanjh is set to perform in Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Pune, Kolkata, Bangalore, Indore, Chandigarh, and Guwahati.