Delhi HC Grants Ashneer Grover, Wife Madhuri Permission To Travel To Doha, United Kingdom
Date
9/17/2024 5:00:23 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Delhi High Court on 17 September granted permission to Ashneer Grover and his wife Madhuri Jain Grover to travel to Doha and the United Kingdom, reported news agency ANI.
According to details, there is a Look Out Circular (LOC) against them. They had moved to court to seek permission. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police had opposed the petitions.
More to come....
MENAFN17092024007365015876ID1108681538
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.