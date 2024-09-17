عربي


Delhi HC Grants Ashneer Grover, Wife Madhuri Permission To Travel To Doha, United Kingdom

9/17/2024 5:00:23 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Delhi High Court on 17 September granted permission to Ashneer Grover and his wife Madhuri Jain Grover to travel to Doha and the United Kingdom, reported news agency ANI.

According to details, there is a Look Out Circular (LOC) against them. They had moved to court to seek permission. Meanwhile, the Delhi Police had opposed the petitions.

More to come....

Live Mint

