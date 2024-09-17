Everlast Gates & Fence Expands Fence Repair Services In Dallas, TX, Offering Personalized Care For Homes And Businesses

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

fence repair

fence maintenance

fence installation

metal fence

wooden fence

Everlast Gates & Fence expands fence repair services in Dallas, TX, offering customized solutions with a focus on quality for both homes and businesses.

- Ben S

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Everlast Gates & Fence, a trusted name in gates and fencing solutions, is excited to announce the expansion of its fence repair services across the Dallas-Fort Worth area. With a focus on providing high-quality, tailored solutions for both residential and commercial clients, Everlast Gates & Fence is committed to ensuring that the Dallas community has access to reliable, professional fence repair services that keep their properties safe, secure, and looking great.

"At Everlast Gates & Fence, we believe a fence should do more than just stand-it should offer peace of mind, protect what matters most, and enhance the beauty of your property," said Ben Shushan, spokesperson for Everlast Gates & Fence. "Our expanded repair services reflect our commitment to providing customers with lasting solutions that are both functional and visually appealing."

Fence Repairs Designed with Your Home in Mind

For many homeowners, a fence is the first line of defense against unwanted intrusions, while also serving as a key part of their home's curb appeal. Over time, however, fences can suffer from weather damage, aging materials, or everyday wear and tear, which can compromise their integrity and appearance. Everlast Gates & Fence offers a range of repair solutions to address these issues, ensuring that your fence remains a beautiful and strong boundary around your home.

"We know that your home is your sanctuary, and the fence plays a crucial role in maintaining that sense of security," said Shushan. "Whether you need a quick repair for a broken board or a more comprehensive overhaul, our team is here to make sure your fence is back to its best condition in no time."

Key Residential Fence Repair Services Include:

Wood Fence Repairs : Whether it's replacing rotting panels or fixing loose boards, Everlast's team ensures your wooden fence is restored to its original strength and beauty.

Vinyl Fence Repairs : Cracks or warping in vinyl fences are promptly repaired, bringing back the clean, modern look of your fence.

Metal Fence Repairs : From rust removal to bending repairs, Everlast tackles metal fence issues with precision, ensuring long-lasting results.

"We handle every repair as if it's our own home," Shushan added. "Our customers deserve fences that are both secure and visually pleasing, and we work hard to deliver exactly that."

Commercial Fence Repairs: Protecting Your Business with Expert Care

For businesses, the appearance and security of a fence are essential to maintaining a safe and professional environment. Everlast Gates & Fence commercial fence repair services are tailored to meet the specific needs of business owners, ensuring minimal disruption while delivering fast, efficient solutions.

"Your business depends on a strong, reliable fence-whether it's to protect your assets, secure your property, or simply make a great first impression," said Shushan. "Our commercial clients know they can count on us to fix any issue quickly and thoroughly, without cutting corners."

Everlast offers repairs for all types of commercial fences, including:

High-Security Fence Repairs: Quick, effective repairs for fences critical to maintaining high levels of security.

Chain-Link Fence Reinforcement: Chain-link fences in high-traffic or industrial areas can take a beating. Everlast's technicians restore these fences to full strength.

Safety Compliance Checks: Everlast ensures all fence repairs comply with local safety regulations, providing businesses with peace of mind.

"We're more than just repair experts-we're your partners in making sure your business stays secure and professional," Shushan emphasized. "When it comes to commercial fences, we focus on solutions that are both practical and long-lasting."

Preventative Maintenance: A Little Care Goes a Long Way

In addition to offering comprehensive repairs, Everlast Gates & Fence encourages customers to take advantage of their preventative maintenance services. By catching small issues early, property owners can avoid more significant and costly repairs down the line.

"A stitch in time saves nine, and that couldn't be truer for fences," Shushan explained. "With regular inspections and minor touch-ups, you can extend the life of your fence and avoid headaches in the future."

Everlast's maintenance services include:

Regular fence inspections to identify potential problem areas.

Prompt repairs of minor issues before they become major concerns.

Comprehensive cleaning and upkeep to prevent weather-related damage.

Special Offer for New Customers

To celebrate the expansion of its fence repair services, Everlast Gates & Fence is offering a 10% discount to new clients who schedule a repair service before October 31, 2024. Whether you need a quick fix or a full fence overhaul, now is the perfect time to take advantage of Everlast's expert services.

"We know how important it is to keep your property secure and looking its best," Shushan said. "This discount is our way of helping more people in the Dallas area experience the peace of mind that comes with having a reliable, well-maintained fence."

Dedicated to Quality, Every Step of the Way

At Everlast Gates & Fence, customer satisfaction isn't just a goal-it's a promise. Every repair project, no matter how big or small, is handled with the utmost care, precision, and professionalism. With a team of experienced technicians who take pride in their work, Everlast is known for delivering repairs that stand the test of time.

"Our customers trust us because we treat their fences with the same care and attention to detail that we would our own," said Shushan. "From the moment you call us to the final result, we make sure you're fully satisfied with the service you receive."

With transparent pricing, no hidden fees, and a commitment to delivering the highest standard of work, Everlast Gates & Fence continues to be a trusted name in the Dallas-Fort Worth area for fence repair and maintenance.

About Everlast Gates & Fence

Based in Dallas, TX, Everlast Gates & Fence provides top-tier fencing solutions, from installations to repairs and maintenance. Known for their craftsmanship, honesty, and commitment to customer satisfaction, Everlast offers services for both residential and commercial properties throughout the region. Whether it's a small repair or a large-scale project, Everlast Gates & Fence is dedicated to delivering results that exceed expectations.

For more information about their fence repair services or to take advantage of their special offer, visit their website or contact Everlast Gates & Fence at +1 (469) 212-1925 or via email at ....

Contact Information:

Everlast Gates & Fence

2043 Empire Central Dr Ste 108

Dallas, TX 75235

Phone: +1 (469) 212-1925

Email: ...

Website:

Media Contact:

Ben Shushan

Everlast Gates & Fence

Phone: +1 (469) 212-1925

Email: ...

Ben S

Everlast Gates & Fence

+1 (469) 212-1925

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.