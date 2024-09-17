Intercontinental Doha Beach & Spa Hosts Oktoberfest Celebration

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The much-awaited InterContinental Doha Beach & Spa has announced its highly anticipated Oktoberfest celebration, a highlight of the hotel's annual events.

Taking place on October 17 and 18 and October 24 and 25, 2024, Doha's largest folk festival promises an authentic Bavarian experience in the iconic venue of the Wiesn Tent, where the hotel is expecting to host over a thousand guests each evening. Tickets are priced at QR285 per person and guests must be 18 years and above, with a valid QID or passport.

Oktoberfest is an annual event originating from Münich in 1810 and attracts millions of tourists to the city every year.

In Qatar, the Oktoberfest at InterContinental Doha Beach & Spa has consistently been one of the most-anticipated events in the city where guests can look forward to the real atmosphere of this famous festival.

Guests will be immersed in an authentic Oktoberfest atmosphere, complete with traditional music, delicious food, lively entertainment and a wide selection of premium beverages.

This year sees the return of Austrian-based oompah band 'Sweet Chili Octoberfest Band', performing traditional alpine folk music and popular hits, as well as show acts from interactive games to festive contests, creating the fun and camaraderie Oktoberfest is known for.

Oktoberfest 2024 sees the arrival of Guest Chef Thorsten Hoeck, alongside the InterContinental Doha Beach & Spa culinary team serving up a feast of traditional Oktoberfest dishes, including pretzels, strudel, and more, capturing the true essence of German culinary traditions for this one-of-a-kind dining experience.