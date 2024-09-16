ALLEN MEDIA GROUP's 'THE GRIO' HOSTS SPECIAL SIMULCAST OF 'NABJ-WHYY HOSTS A CONVERSATION WITH V.P. KAMALA HARRIS'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Allen Group's theGrio proudly announces its special simulcast of "NABJ-WHYY Hosts a Conversation with Vice President Kamala Harris” on Tuesday, September 17th at 2:30pm ET/11:30am PT

Special Simulcast of NABJ-WHYY HOSTS A CONVERSATION WITH V.P. KAMALA HARRIS Airs Live TUE Sep 17 at 2:30pm ET/11:30am PT on theGrio Digital Platforms

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Allen Media Group (AMG) digital media theGrio ( ), proudly announces its special simulcast of the upcoming“National Association of Black Journalists-WHYY Hosts a Conversation with Vice President Kamala Harris” on Tuesday, September 17th at 2:30 p.m. ET / 11:30 a.m. PT on theGrio, Facebook, and YouTube platforms.

The conversation with presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris will take place in front of an in-person audience of NABJ professional and student members, and local Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCU) journalism and communications students, and will be hosted at the WHYY studio in Philadelphia. PolitiFact will provide real-time fact-checking of the conversation via the #NABJFactCheck social media hashtag and through a live feed on the NABJ website.

Presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris will be interviewed by a panel of three National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) members:

●Gerren Keith Gaynor, White House Correspondent and Managing Editor of Politics at theGrio

●Eugene Daniels, Playbook Co-author and White House Correspondent for POLITICO

●Tonya Mosley, Co-host of WHYY's“Fresh Air with Terry Gross and Tonya Mosley”

TheGrio's simulcast will be available on theGrio, Facebook and YouTube channels. Additional special coverage will be featured on theGrio to inform and empower Black America ahead of the crucial 2024 presidential election.

“TheGrio is a vital source of news and comprehensive analysis of America's political landscape and what is at stake for our entire nation,” said Byron Allen, Founder/Chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group.“We hope that viewers will watch the conversation on our platforms including theGrio, Facebook and YouTube as they register to vote and prepare for the upcoming presidential election.”

More information about theGrio is available on thegrio

About TheGrio

TheGrio is a digital, video-centric news community devoted to giving voice to trusted figures on the front lines who inspire us every day, and to bringing fresh perspectives that buck convention because there's more than one way to be Black. We are the largest Black newsroom in America devoted to satisfying the need to stay connected. We believe a well-informed community best determines its own interests. And so, theGrio's editorial mandate is to focus on news and events that have a pronounced impact on a Black global audience. We unabashedly explore culture and entertainment, health and lifestyle, politics and policy, business and empowerment, food and fitness, science and climate, tech and innovation, and everything that matters to the Black community. Recently nominated for 3 NAACP Image Awards, theGrio has also been recently honored with several other awards, including 2 Silver Signal Awards, a Gold Lovie Award, and a Shorty Impact Award for Best Podcast. These honors highlight the platform's dedication to delivering exceptional content that resonates with a diverse audience. In 2016, Allen Media Group purchased theGrio, which features aggregated and original video packages, news articles, and opinion pieces on breaking news, politics, health, business, and entertainment. The digital platform focuses on curating exciting digital content and has over 100 million annual visitors. TheGrio Television Network is available nationwide via Comcast, Charter/Spectrum, Cox, DISH, Sling, Verizon Fios, DirecTV, and DirecTV Stream via mobile apps Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and AppleTV.

Eric Peterkofsky

Allen Media Group

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.