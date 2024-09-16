Accusourcehr And UKG Announce Technology Partnership To Streamline Employment Screening Workflows

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) We are excited to partner with UKG in providing new workflow improvement options” - Dan Filby, CEO, AccuSourceHRPHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- AccuSourceHRTM Workforce Solutions, a premier Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA) accredited employment screening organization, today introduced a new partnership with UKG , a leading provider of HR, payroll, workforce management, and culture solutions. With more than 350 and services partners, UKG provides one of the largest and most collaborative partner ecosystems in the HCM industry focused on creating better employee experiences for all people, to improve business outcomes.



With this collaboration, organizations that utilize both AccuSourceHR SourceDirectTM and UKG Pro® can benefit from a holistic approach to employee onboarding by ensuring clients can easily order screening services, maintain candidate engagement throughout the screening process and review the completed screening profile results, all within the UKG Pro platform. The partnership supports the evolving needs of today's modern, tech-savvy mobile workforce, enabling businesses to meet unique onboarding requisites, such as remote workers, field-based staff, traveling professionals and independent contractors.



“We are excited to partner with UKG in providing new workflow improvement options” states Dan Filby, CEO, AccuSourceHR.“HR professionals are leaning into AI-driven solutions to maximize efficiency and improve productivity. Our collaborative effort in integrating our technologies supports our focus on continuous innovation to meet evolving business needs.”

UKG solutions are developed on the FleX platform , a modern technology platform purpose-built to support great workplaces. FleX Flow, a highly adaptable API framework, anchors UKG solutions in the flow of work where people need and want them most, and helps businesses connect existing IT with innovative or emerging applications to improve their workplace.



“Our partnership ecosystem helps us support our customers with seamless solutions that improve business outcomes and inspires people,” says Mike May, vice president of technology partnerships at UKG.“Partners like AccuSourceHR allow us to extend our capabilities and deliver technology that elevates the workplace experience and meet the needs of people throughout their life work journey.”



About AccuSourceHR

AccuSourceHRTM is a full-service employment screening organization headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Recognized as a PBSA-accredited, award-winning 20-year screening industry veteran, they are committed to continuously promoting a balance between affording innovative technology and providing comprehensive, consistent, US-based client care. This objective is reinforced by the belief every client is unique and deserves a customized program of quality background and drug screening solutions to meet their specific organizational goals. Their diverse, tenured team includes knowledgeable subject matter experts in key highly regulated and compliance-driven industries. AccuSourceHR strives to ensure every client views them as an extension of their organization's human resources, safety, and risk mitigation teams. accusourcehr



For more information on the AccuSourceHR and UKG platform integration API or employment screening services, please contact AccuSourceHR at ....

Cynthia Woods

AccuSourceHR, Inc.

+1 888-649-6272

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.