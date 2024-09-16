Google Rolls Out Gemini Live For Free To Android Users

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) has started offering its next-generation voice assistant, Gemini Live, free of charge to all English-speaking Android users through the Gemini app. Previously available only via a $20 monthly Google One AI Premium subscription, this move gives millions of users access to Google's cutting-edge AI without a paywall.

Debuted at Google I/O 2024, Gemini Live stands out for its ability to engage in natural, flowing conversations. Unlike traditional voice assistants, which often rely on short, rigid commands, Gemini Live allows users to interrupt mid-sentence, shift topics, and carry on conversations as they would with a real person. The AI is powered by Google's advanced Gemini Pro 1.5 model, and it learns and adapts to the user's communication style over time, creating a more personalised and intuitive experience.

To access Gemini Live, Android users simply tap the“Live” icon in the bottom-right corner of the Gemini app, immediately starting a conversation. This free version gives users a taste of Google's premium AI assistant without needing to subscribe, marking the first time that non-paying customers have access to the Gemini Pro 1.5 model.

Despite the advanced capabilities of Gemini Live, it comes with some restrictions. Unlike Gemini 1.5 Pro available to premium subscribers, the free version does not yet integrate with popular Google services like Gmail or Google Docs. Advanced features are still locked behind the Google One AI Premium subscription, meaning users who want these capabilities will need to upgrade.

Still, in day-to-day use, there's little noticeable difference between the free Gemini Live and the paid version for most users, making it a valuable offering for anyone looking to enhance their mobile experience with a more intelligent voice assistant.

Google's decision to offer Gemini Live free of charge could be a strategic move to gather more training data for future AI models. While the system doesn't store voice recordings, transcribed conversations will be used to further refine the AI's capabilities. It's important to note that human reviewers may still examine anonymised data for quality assurance, and Google advises users to avoid sharing confidential information in these conversations-something that may prove challenging when chatting naturally.

By opening up Gemini Live to non-subscribers, Google also strengthens its position in the competitive AI space, placing pressure on rivals such as ChatGPT's Advanced Voice Mode, which has been growing in popularity.

As of now, Gemini Live is only available for Android users, with support for iOS expected soon after Google releases the Gemini app on Apple's platform. Additionally, Google plans to roll out Gemini Live in other languages beyond English in the near future, expanding its reach globally.

ALSO READ:

Apple iPhone 16 in UAE: Retailers announce trade-in, buyback offers

'EA FC 25' player ratings revealed: Top 25 male players unveiled

Apple iPhone 16: Here's what you will find in the box