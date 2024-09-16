Crypto Giant Selects The Romans For MENA Brief

(MENAFN- PRovoke) DUBAI - Binance, the world's largest exchange by volume, has selected The Romans as its PR agency in the MENA region after a competitive pitch.



Binance recently reached the two million user mark worldwide, and secured its license from Dubai's Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), ahead of its annual Blockchain Week event in Dubai in October.



The agency – which now has a global headcount of more than 160 across its offices in London, New York, Amsterdam, and Dubai – will be responsible for delivering creative PR campaigns across the Middle East, as well as building on the company's thought leadership around virtual assets.



Binance head of communications for Middle East and Africa, Samantha Fuller, said:“Binance is one of the world's most disruptive entities today, changing the financial landscape. The MENA region is at the core of that change and we needed an agency that could generate creative work that equals that ambition and innovation, while speaking to our Binance community of millions.”



The Romans partner Joe Lipscombe, who joined the agency earlier this year from Ogilvy , added:“Beyond the insider crypto community, Binance's significance is growing within all areas of culture and society as a force for financial freedom and inclusion. We can't wait to support that transformation in one of the most important markets in the world.”



Binance joins Unilever, Snapchat, Dove, Ben & Jerry's, and Lidl in The Romans' client portfolio.

