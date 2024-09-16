Optimal Blue Rolls Out Innovations In New UI, Gen AI, Originator Capabilities And New No-Cost Solutions

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) PLANO, Texas, Sept. 16, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Optimal Blue today announced its extensive plans for innovation across its complete capital markets ecosystem leading up to its Optimal Blue Summit , where innovations will be unveiled live.







“Our focus is on client profitability, so we are investing and delivering in areas that will have the biggest impact on a lender's bottom line,” said Joe Tyrrell, CEO of Optimal Blue.“We're rolling out our new intuitive UI to all clients, introducing new tools to help loan originators be more effective and efficient, and delivering automation solutions to address real operational issues through our new GenAI capabilities – all at no cost to our clients. We are also introducing new data solutions at no incremental costs for clients and shifting a number of our current solutions to unlimited usage models to help our clients get the most out of our innovations.”

New capabilities will be introduced into the core platform beginning in mid-September and continuing through the Optimal Blue Summit, a national user conference being held in San Diego in February. For originators, areas of innovative focus include new origination tools, such as true side-by-side loan scenario comparison functionality, simplified capabilities for configuration and margin management, and a new GenAI solution.

“We are focusing on delivering new value, at no additional cost, in order to help our clients improve their ROI on every loan,” said Erin Wester, VP of product management for Optimal Blue.“I'm thrilled about our ability and commitment to innovate in ways that directly allow Optimal Blue clients to even further increase the value they currently receive, all while we continue to lead the market in our use of APIs and automation.”

Generative AI solutions that address specific secondary market use cases, will be unveiled across all Optimal Blue's capital markets solutions. This initiative began with the company's Profitability Assistant, designed to help chief financial officers and capital markets executives better manage gain and loss down to the individual loan. New AI capabilities will continue to be added to the hedging and loan trading platform, and will be expanded into the Optimal Blue PPE, in the next two quarters. The GenAI solutions will culminate with a definitive GenAI“ask” functionality that will be unmatched in terms of the value lenders realize, solving complex business challenges and identifying critical profitability opportunities by clients simply asking a question.

“Optimal Blue has committed to significant investments in GenAI, providing these capabilities at no additional cost to our clients, and our engineering team is excited to build solutions that solve real problems and see high levels of utilization,” said Seever Sulaiman, Optimal Blue chief technology officer.“These capabilities along with our machine-learning functionality, will enable automation for the entire end-to-end capital markets lifecycle, from origination through trading, making the data and processes more efficient, more accurate, and substantially faster.”

Optimal Blue clients are invited to attend the inaugural Optimal Blue Summit February 3–5 at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina, where major product announcements will be made live. Additional details and registration information for the Summit are available on the Optimal Blue Summit 2025 webpage at .

