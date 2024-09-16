Pioneers In The Field Of Aluminium Windows, Doors And Facade Systems Aluk India Opens First Aluk Home Experience Center In Bengaluru

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Bengaluru, Karnataka, India With a legacy of delivering top-class aluminium doors, windows and facade solutions for over 70 years; AluK India extends its physical footprint in Bengaluru, with the launch of its first experience centre in HAL 2nd Stage, Indiranagar. The grand opening was inaugurated by chief guests Mr. Naresh V Narasimhan , Managing Partner of Venkataramanan Associates (VA) and Mr. Ashwinder R. Singh , CEO, Leader, Entrepreneur, and Author. The launch also witnessed Ms. Helene Roux , AluK Global Head and Mr. Subhendu Ganguly, MD , AluK India in attendance.



Inauguration of AluK Home Experience Center in Bangalore by key players of the industry





The store launch also unveiled two exciting additions: Infineo minimal casement window system and W75 U unitised curtain walling system. The products serve as testaments to AluK's unwavering dedication to excellence-striking an optimum balance between design, aesthetics, performance, and the commercial aspect of its offerings. The insulated window systems is a lesson hallmark in minimalistic elegance and technological advancement, and a first of its kind in the Indian market; having 65 mm Aluminium Sightlines maintained in all verticals, besides having achieved Static & Dynamic Water Penetration test at +750 Pascal and +720 Pascal and +600 Pascal Air Infiltration Test under stringent ASTM. The window is also designed to withstand hurricane like wind forces at 4500 Pascal structural proof load.





The W75 U Unitised curtain walling system with a slim architecture comes with an array of specialised features like 3 barrier system with 3 gasket for mullion junction and 5 gasket for Stack Joint for excellent air and water tightness, 106 mm high stack joint and movement for expansion upto 15 mm, adaptable with top / side hung windows, parallel windows and all types of doors, louvers, fins and sunshade, besides being successfully tested at 600 Pascal Air infiltration, 750 Pascal Static and Dynamic Water Tests as per stringent conditions laid down by ASTM standards. The facade system is also designed to withstand hurricane like wind forces at 4500 Pascal structural proof load.





AluK Home Experience Center aims to serve as a hub for architects, interior designers, builders, consultants and homeowners to shop, connect, and explore the finest in windows, doors, facade, and pergola systems.





About AluK

AluK, as a brand, enjoys unprecedented popularity for its top-class services, besides setting new standards in the fenestration industry. With a global reach across 12 countries in Europe, America, Middle East, China and South-East Asia, AluK is an internationally recognized brand of premium aluminium fenestration and facade solution, and have been frontrunners of aluminium building systems in India since its operations in the country in the year 2013.





AluK Bengaluru Address : AluK Home Experience Center, Bangalore. Ground & First Floors, MSM Corner #901, 7th Main, 4th Cross, HAL 2nd Stage, Indiranagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka 560038.