Bath & Body Works Spotlights Perfumer Adriana Medina And Designer Carolina Martinez Rodulfo For Hispanic Heritage Month

MENAFN - 3BL) In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, Bath & Body Works is spotlighting perfumer Adriana Medina and Bath & Body Works designer Carolina Martinez Rodulfo and offering an exclusive candle collection they created together.

Inspired by her homeland, Medina channeled Colombia's essence into fragrances that capture the country's vibrant culture and bring to life some of her fondest memories.

Medina's inspiration had similar aesthetics to Martinez Rodulfo's Mexican culture, focusing on bright colors and handmade artisan textiles from their countries final candle design was inspired by colorful hand-woven wicker baskets, juxtaposing natural wicker material with bold, vivid colors.

Their special candle collection features four unique new fragrances and is available at US Bath & Body Works stores and online. The collection includes:



Brown Sugar Coconut: Inspired by a sweet scent memory of yummy cocada treats from childhood which bring instant happiness.

Rainforest Jungle: Inspired by the rich scents of a South African rainforest, with its towering eucalyptus trees and damp, lush earth.

Mango Passionfruit: An ode to the rich abundance of vibrantly juicy, sensationally sweet and tangy tropical fruits grown under the golden sun. Festival De Las Flores: The flower Festival in Madelin is an incredible Colombian tradition, during which the 'city of eternal spring,' as it is known, is filled with flowers, art dancing and celebration.

“These fragrances were carefully crafted to take you to a special place or give you the olfactive experience of enjoying something tasty,” says perfumer Adrianna Medina.

“Every time I go to Mexico, I always come back creatively inspired,” says Bath & Body Works designer, Carolina Martinez Rodulfo.“I'm so proud of our beautiful culture and I hope that other Hispanics feel pride and joy when their see our collection.”

Bath & Body Works believes that it's important to spotlight underrepresented professionals in fragrance to raise awareness for their contributions and stories while signaling what's possible for the next generation.

“For me, these fragrances are a way for me to share more about who I am and where I come from,” says Medina.“I hope to inspire many Hispanics in my field to follow in my footsteps and have an amazing career in the fragrance industry.”

In support of that effort, the Bath & Body Works Foundation donated $200,000 to support the American Chemical Society (ACS) Scholars Program and the ACS Office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Respect's mission. Their three-year partnership began in 2023 to help open doors for the next generation of leaders in chemistry-related fields, like perfumers and more.

For more information on Bath & Body Works' commitment to community and culture, visit bbwinc.