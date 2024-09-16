Public Masterpiece Partners With Golden Silk Pheach: Unveiling The $3 Million Golden Khmer Flower Of Life

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This historic collaboration was formalized at the Dubai AI & Web3 Festival 2024, where the partnership agreement between Public Masterpiece and Golden Silk Pheach was signed.

Dubai, UAE, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Public Masterpiece , a pioneer in merging high-value physical assets with blockchain technology, proudly announces its groundbreaking partnership with Golden Silk Pheach, the renowned luxury and fabric brand from Siem Reap, Cambodia. Golden Silk Pheach is celebrated globally for its stunning silk masterpieces, crafted from rare golden silkworm cocoons that embody Cambodia's rich artisanal heritage.

Key Highlights of the Partnership:



Exclusive Blockchain Certification: Public Masterpiece will provide blockchain certification for Golden Silk Pheach's iconic silk creations, ensuring authenticity and enabling them to become collectible Real World Assets (RWAs).

Over $10 Million in Tokenized Assets: The collaboration will tokenize Golden Silk's masterpieces, transforming them into digital assets valued at over $10 million, bridging the gap between traditional art and modern technology.

Unveiling of the Golden Khmer Flower of Life: Valued at $3 million, the Golden Khmer Flower of Life is the largest piece of woven golden silk in the world, measuring 40 x 282 cm. It was revealed for the first time at the Dubai AI & Web3 Festival 2024.

Museum Showcases: The Golden Khmer Flower of Life will be exhibited at two of the world's most prestigious museums – the Musée du quai Branly – Jacques Chira in Paris, and the Chengdu Museu in China, highlighting Cambodia's cultural and artistic excellence on an international stage. Cultural Heritage Preservation through Technology: The partnership ensures the preservation and global appreciation of Cambodia's centuries-old silk weaving tradition







The highlight of the partnership is the unveiling of the "Golden Khmer Flower of Life", a masterpiece valued at $3 million. Measuring 40 x 282 cm, it is the largest piece of woven golden silk ever created. This extraordinary work of art was revealed for the first time at the Public Masterpiece booth during the Dubai AI & Web3 Festival, marking the intersection of ancient craftsmanship with cutting-edge blockchain technology.







"Our collaboration with Public Masterpiece marks a new chapter for Golden Silk Pheach, where centuries of Cambodian craftsmanship meet the future of digital innovation. By tokenizing our silk masterpieces, we are ensuring that the beauty and heritage of our tradition can be shared, preserved, and appreciated by the world in ways never before imagined," said Mrs. OUM Sophea Pheach, Founder of Golden Silk Pheach.







Kamran Arki, CEO of Public Masterpiece, emphasized the significance of the partnership, stating, "The partnership between Public Masterpiece and Golden Silk Pheach represents a groundbreaking fusion of cultural heritage and cutting-edge blockchain technology. Together, we are not only preserving Cambodia's rich history but also elevating it to the global stage, transforming traditional masterpieces into timeless digital assets for future generations to cherish."

The Golden Khmer Flower of Life will be exhibited at two prestigious museums: the the Musée du quai Branly – Jacques Chira in Paris and the Chengdu Museu in China, further cementing its place as a symbol of Cambodia's artistic and cultural brilliance on the world stage.

This partnership marks a new era for Public Masterpiece, expanding its mission of " Tokenizing the World, One Masterpiece at a Time " by preserving and showcasing masterpieces from around the globe using the power of blockchain technology.

