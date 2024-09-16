95 Years, 95 Days Of Good Deeds: BCBSTX Employees Give Texas Kindness Boost

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) RICHARDSON, Texas, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas is marking its 95th anniversary with a statewide "95 Days of Kindness" campaign to celebrate nearly a century of service to the people of Texas.

Beginning today, exactly 95 days before BCBSTX's anniversary on Dec. 20, 2024, employees across all 16 offices statewide will have the opportunity to take part in acts of kindness that reflect the organization's commitment to building healthier communities.

"As the state's oldest, largest, only member-owned insurer, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas' 95-year influence is far-reaching, as is our responsibility to contribute to the well-being of the communities where we live and work," said BCBSTX president Jim Springfield. "Our employees are the heart of our business and will continue to make an impact in the years to come."

As part of the kindness campaign, it's anticipated employees will complete more than 1,000 total volunteer hours. They will be supporting more than a dozen organizations, including the American Red Cross, Undies for Everyone and Be the Match. Projects will include awareness walks, donation drives and assembling:



17,500 undergarments for more than 2,500 Texas children in need with Undies for Everyone

5,000 swab kits for Be the Match, the world's broadest bone marrow registry 1,600 basic essential item kits for community partner organizations

BCBSTX traces its roots to Dec. 20, 1929. Dallas businessman, Justin Ford Kimball, came up with the idea of "group hospitalization," in which teachers could pay 50 cents a month in exchange for up to 21 days of care.



Today, BCBSTX offers health insurance coverage to large and small employers, individual and family plans, Medicare and Medicaid, as well as affiliated products and services. The company works with more than 168,000 physicians and health care practitioners, and 550 hospitals to offer health care peace of mind to nearly 8 million members in all 254 Texas counties.

About Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas - the only statewide, customer-owned health insurer in Texas - is the largest provider of health benefits in the state, working with more than 168,000 physicians and health care practitioners, and 550 hospitals to serve nearly 8 million members in all 254 counties. BCBSTX is a Division of Health Care Service Corporation (which operates Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans in Texas, Illinois, Montana, Oklahoma, and New Mexico). Health Care Service Corporation is a Mutual Legal Reserve Company and an Independent Licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.

SOURCE Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas

