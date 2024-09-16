Anyline To Highlight Innovative Tire Scanning Technology At Technology Maintenance Council's Fall Meeting

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Leaders to Gather for Fall Meeting, National Technician Skills Competition in Raleigh, North Carolina

Anyline , a global leader in AI-powered mobile data capture and insights, has been selected to present at the upcoming & Maintenance Council's Fall 2024 Meeting

& National Technician Skills Competition

(September 15-19, 2024). The event, which is targeted to technicians and maintenance personnel, features a series of educational sessions focused on operational success for those in the trucking and transportation industries.

Chris Garcia, Head of U.S. Automotive at Anyline

Chris Garcia, Head of U.S. Automotive for Anyline, is a featured speaker for this event. His presentation will focus on the advantages of integrating technology into daily workflows for those in the trucking and fleet industries. Anyline uses AI-enabled technology to capture real-time data, helping fleets of all sizes read and interpret visual information with any mobile device. This information is critical in the decision-making process and can drive improvements in fleet efficiency and profitability.

A 2024 survey commissioned by Anyline identified a pressing need to modernize fleet maintenance practices by adopting digital and AI-driven solutions. Notably, the survey

found that manual data entry dominates the industry today with 66% of respondents still relying on handwritten paper logs when capturing vehicle information. In addition to being less timely and actionable, handwritten data capture is prone to human error and lacks accuracy.

"At Anyline, we're eager to show transportation industry leaders how technology integration can change the course of fleet management and make their day-to-day easier at every level," said Chris Garcia, Head of U.S. Automotive at Anyline. "We know that having accurate, real-time data about tire performance and health can help fleets predict, plan and schedule tire maintenance before it becomes a costly issue. Our goal is to showcase how digitalization of data can improve any fleets' efficiency and increase overall profitability."

Over 1,000 industry leaders and professionals are expected to attend the TMC Fall Meeting in Raleigh, North Carolina. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about the latest in industry standards, equipment, trucking solutions and emerging technologies. Anyline's presentation about advancements in tire scanning solutions will take place Wednesday, September 18 between 3:00-4:30 p.m.

For more information about Anyline's tire tread scanning technology, click here .

For more information about the TMC 2024 Fall Meeting & National Technician Skills Competitions, click here .

About Anyline

Founded in Vienna in 2013, Anyline has established itself as a global leader in mobile data capture and data insights. Using the latest, most innovative artificial intelligence and machine learning approaches, Anyline gives businesses the power to read, measure and interpret visual information with any mobile device.

Anyline is used by leading automotive and tire manufacturers and retailers to quickly and accurately scan tire sidewall, tread depth and vehicle data, including tire DOT codes, vehicle identification numbers (VINs), license plates and barcodes, using any standard mobile device or camera-enabled automotive diagnostic devices.

Anyline helps businesses to move away from costly, tedious manual processes and instead, make them easy, fast and convenient for everyone, from the end user to the front-line worker.

Anyline is trusted by household brands such as NAPA, Discount Tire, Continental, Michelin and Shopmonkey. For more information, visit .



