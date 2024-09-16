Bring Dino Adventure To Mealtime With The ZOKU® Kids Dino Pocket Utensil Set

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOBOKEN, N.J., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZOKU is excited to announce the launch of the Kids Dino Pocket Utensil Set, the perfect companion for adventurous little eaters. This playful and functional utensil set is designed to make mealtime fun and easy, whether at home or on the go.

The ZOKU Kids Dino Pocket Utensil Set includes three durable utensils-a spoon, fork, and knife-made from high-quality 18/8 stainless steel. The utensils nest neatly in a compact case, making it easy to pack in lunch boxes, backpacks, or even pockets.

Mealtime just got a whole lot more fun! The ZOKU Dino Kids Pocket Utensil fits perfectly in lunchboxes, making it easy for little ones to enjoy meals on the go. Durable, compact, and eco-friendly-this dino utensil set is a must-have for every young adventurer!

Unleash the roar of mealtime with the ZOKU Dino Kids Pocket Utensil! This portable, stainless steel set includes a fork, spoon, and knife, all tucked into a fun, dino-themed case. Perfect for school lunches or family outings!

Cleaning is a breeze, too, as the entire set is dishwasher safe. Kids can store their used utensils in the case after eating, keeping lunch boxes and backpacks clean and free from food debris. The eco-friendly design helps reduce single-use plastics, making it a smart choice for environmentally conscious parents.

Whether for school lunches, family outings, camping, picnics, road trips, or vacations, this ultra-portable three-piece cutlery set is designed to fit seamlessly into your child's routine.

The Kids Pocket Utensil Set comes in four fun colorful character designs: Blue Shark, Pink Kitty, Teal Unicorn, and NEW Green Dino. It is available on zokuhome for $15.99. Order away! The planet will thank you.

In addition to the Kids Pocket Utensil Set, ZOKU offers an entire Dinosaur Collection , featuring other dino-themed products like popsicle molds and water bottles. This collection brings a prehistoric twist to everyday essentials, transforming lunch into a roaring good time for your little ones!

ZOKU's innovative product range also includes Drinkware, Frozen Treat Makers, Cocktail Ice, and Food-To-Go Containers. For more info, visit zokuhome.

PR Contact:

Jennifer Chunchi

201-604-1253

[email protected]

SOURCE ZOKU

