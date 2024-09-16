Days Of Shusha Held In Uzbekistan's Khiva City
9/16/2024 3:10:02 AM
Organized by the Shusha City State Reserve Department, The Days
of Shusha have been held in Khiva, which is a sister city to
Shusha, Azernews reports.
During the events, the Special Representative of the Azerbaijani
President in the Shusha district Aydin Karimov met with the Mayor
of Khiva Temur Davletov, to discuss enhancing the ties between the
two cities, particularly in the areas of science, culture, and
innovation.
Following this meeting, Aydin Karimov visited Itchan Kala, the
ancient walled city at the center of Khiva. The Azerbaijani
delegation, which included Aydin Karimov, Executive Director of the
Shusha City State Reserve Department Tural Novruzov and Chief
Advisor of the Special Representative Office Elshad Iskandarov,
also met with the Rector of Urgench State University Bakhrom
Abdullaev.
The delegation was informed about the establishment of the
Center of Azerbaijani Culture and Literature, named after Yusif
Vazir Chamanzaminli, an Azerbaijani poet, writer, playwright, and
educator who taught at the university from 1938 to 1940.
Aydin Karimov shared details about the ongoing construction and
restoration efforts in the historical city of Shusha. The meeting
concluded with a mini concert performed by Urgench State University
students.
The festivities of "The Days of Shusha" included various
exciting activities at "Itchan Kala," such as a photo exhibition
titled "Shusha - Yesterday and Today," and a concert program
attended by diplomats from multiple countries, along with officials
from Khiva and Azerbaijan.
Shusha, Azerbaijan, and Khiva, Uzbekistan, have been officially
recognized as sister cities since 2023.
Laman Ismayilova
Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr
