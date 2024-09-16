Days Of Shusha Held In Uzbekistan's Khiva City

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Organized by the Shusha City State Reserve Department, The Days of Shusha have been held in Khiva, which is a sister city to Shusha, Azernews reports.

During the events, the Special Representative of the Azerbaijani President in the Shusha district Aydin Karimov met with the Mayor of Khiva Temur Davletov, to discuss enhancing the ties between the two cities, particularly in the areas of science, culture, and innovation.

Following this meeting, Aydin Karimov visited Itchan Kala, the ancient walled city at the center of Khiva. The Azerbaijani delegation, which included Aydin Karimov, Executive Director of the Shusha City State Reserve Department Tural Novruzov and Chief Advisor of the Special Representative Office Elshad Iskandarov, also met with the Rector of Urgench State University Bakhrom Abdullaev.

The delegation was informed about the establishment of the Center of Azerbaijani Culture and Literature, named after Yusif Vazir Chamanzaminli, an Azerbaijani poet, writer, playwright, and educator who taught at the university from 1938 to 1940.

Aydin Karimov shared details about the ongoing construction and restoration efforts in the historical city of Shusha. The meeting concluded with a mini concert performed by Urgench State University students.

The festivities of "The Days of Shusha" included various exciting activities at "Itchan Kala," such as a photo exhibition titled "Shusha - Yesterday and Today," and a concert program attended by diplomats from multiple countries, along with officials from Khiva and Azerbaijan.

Shusha, Azerbaijan, and Khiva, Uzbekistan, have been officially recognized as sister cities since 2023.

Laman Ismayilova