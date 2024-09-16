‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ Actor Vihan Verma: Participating In ‘Bigg Boss’, ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ Can Boost An Actor’S Career

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 16 (IANS)“Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin” Vihan Verma has spoken about how reality television shows can help in boosting an actor's career.

He said:“What draws me to reality TV shows is the mix of unpredictability and raw, unscripted moments. It's always interesting to see how people react under pressure or in unique situations. I tend to lean towards competition-based formats because they have a goal-oriented structure that keeps the high and offers constant twists. However, celebrity-driven shows can be fun too, especially when they reveal a different side of people you thought you knew.”

Talking about how successful franchises like 'Bigg Boss' and 'Khatron Ke Khiladi', he said:“Participating in shows like Bigg Boss or Khatron Ke Khiladi can significantly boost an actor's career by increasing visibility and connecting with a wider audience. These shows provide a platform to showcase your personality beyond just your acting skills, helping to build a stronger fanbase.”

He said that the exposure can lead to more opportunities in the industry, as casting directors and producers see artistes in a different light.

“Plus, the experience itself develops resilience, which is valuable in the entertainment world.”

He thinks the format of 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' is brilliant because it pairs celebrities with professional dancers, allowing them to learn and grow throughout the competition.

“It's definitely a great platform for actors to showcase their dancing skills, especially for those who may not have had the chance to do so in their acting careers. The show also helps actors connect with the audience in a new way, showing their dedication and versatility.”

“Since dance is such an integral part of our industry, it's a perfect opportunity to enhance your profile as an entertainer.”