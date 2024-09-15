Ukraine Will Not Agree To“Freeze” War - MFA Commented On Bild Publication

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine does not plan to agree to any“freezing” of the war, and the information of the German publication Bild is not true.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Ukrainian Foreign spokesman Heorhiy Tykhyi on the social X .

“No, Ukraine does not plan to agree to any“freezing” of the war. The source who reported this does not know about President Zelensky's plan,” the spokesman wrote, commenting on the publication of the German edition of Bild, which wrote that President Volodymyr Zelensky is ready to offer Moscow a ceasefire on part of the front.

According to Tykhyi, the elements that the President will present in the United States“will undoubtedly strengthen, not weaken, Ukraine and its soldiers.”

As reported by Ukrinform, the Institute for the Study of War noted that Brazil and China are promoting their six-point peace plan “Political Settlement of the Ukrainian Crisis”, the key principles of which are favorable to Russia.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the Sino-Brazilian proposal to end the war was destructive.