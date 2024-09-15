Most Zagazig Train Accident Victims Recovered, 8 Still Under Observation: Health Ministry

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's of and Population announced on Sunday that all but eight of the Zagazig train collision were discharged from hospitals after receiving necessary medical care. The health condition of these eight individuals is stable, but they remain under observation at the University Hospital and Al-Ahrar Hospital.

The ministry noted that these eight individuals are undergoing close medical follow-up, with some expected to be discharged in the coming hours. Unfortunately, one person succumbed to their injuries in the hospital yesterday.

On Saturday evening, the Ministry of Health reported that 49 people were injured and three others were killed in a passenger train collision in Zagazig, Sharqia Governorate. Thirty-nine ambulances were dispatched to the accident site to transport the injured to nearby hospitals.

The Egyptian National Railways Authority provided details of the accident, stating that passenger train No. 281, travelling from Zagazig to Ismailia, collided with passenger train No. 336, travelling from Mansoura to Zagazig, at Block 5 in Zagazig city.

Deputy Prime Minister for Industrial Development and Minister of Industry and Transport, Kamel El-Wazir, along with railway officials, promptly arrived at the accident site. They directed the dispatch of emergency equipment and cranes and formed a committee of railway specialists to investigate the technical causes of the accident.

Maya Morsi, the Minister of Social Solidarity, instructed the Director of the Social Solidarity Directorate in Sharqia Governorate to lead the relief committee and the Red Crescent to the accident site to provide necessary support to the victims and their families.