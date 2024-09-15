Hub71 Startups, Fuze and Bit2Me Forge Partnership to Connect Digital Assets Infrastructure Across Middle East, Europe, and Latin America

(MENAFN- Edelman) Abu Dhabi, UAE – 12 September 2024: Hub71 startups, Fuze, MENA’s pioneering provider of digital assets infrastructure, and Bit2Me, a leading Spanish digital assets company, have signed a strategic partnership to improve digital assets infrastructure connectivity between Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East.



This agreement unites two of the world’s leading digital assets platforms to maximize the prospect of platform trading using the United Arab Emirates Dirham (AED). The partnership was signed by representatives of Fuze and Bit2Me at Hub71, Abu Dhabi’s global tech ecosystem.



Mohammed Ali Yusuf, Co-Founder and CEO of Fuze, said, “Bit2Me has a strong focus on regulation, security, and compliance across digital assets, marking them as an ideal partner for our strategic expansion. Together, we will be able to innovate and tap into the wealth of possibilities for regulated digital assets globally. We are proud to sign this agreement in Abu Dhabi, where we started our journey, a place that will be pivotal in developing cryptocurrency and the future of finance.”



Koh Martinez, Co-CEO of Bit2Me added, “There is a significant demand for digital assets services across the Middle East. We are delighted to enhance our global offering in tandem with Fuze. Our teams will be able to share unique experiences and case studies across three continents to provide solutions for the ever-evolving cryptocurrency market.”



Fuze and Bit2Me’s collaboration will enable companies to collaborate on digital assets, products, and services. This includes enabling liquidity provision, collaborating on cross-border trading between Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East, and facilitating connections, trades, and transactions in target market currencies. Both organizations will benefit from enhanced stability, decreased operational costs, and increased market efficiency.



Peter Abou Hachem, Head of Growth and Strategy at Hub71 commented, “Within just one year of accepting our first cohort in Hub71+ Digital Assets, we have seen international startups like Bit2Me and Fuze join our vibrant community and collaborate to accelerate development in the digital assets space. This partnership is a testament to our community-focused programs and the supportive regulatory environment of Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM). By connecting and nurturing startups within our ecosystem, we are meeting our objective of driving innovation and creating valuable partnerships from our ecosystem to advance Abu Dhabi's position as a leader in technology globally.”



This partnership underscores the power of Hub71’s ecosystem, where startups collaborate with a vast network of partners and gain a strategic foothold in Abu Dhabi. Hub71 fosters a culture of innovation and growth, connecting startups like Fuze and Bit2Me with market access, capital opportunities, and a vibrant community of like-minded entrepreneurs. By leveraging Hub71's resources and connections, startups are better positioned to scale their operations and significantly impact global markets. This collaboration exemplifies Hub71's commitment to driving tech startup growth from Abu Dhabi.





