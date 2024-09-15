Tenable Introduces AI Aware: A Groundbreaking Proactive Security Solution for AI and Large Language Models

(MENAFN- OAK Consulting) Dubai, UAE. (September 12, 2024) — Tenable®, the exposure management company, today announced the release of AI Aware, advanced detection capabilities designed to rapidly surface artificial intelligence solutions, vulnerabilities and weaknesses available in Tenable Vulnerability Management, the world’s #1 vulnerability management solution. Tenable AI Aware provides exposure insight into AI applications, libraries and plugins so organizations can confidently expose and close AI risk, without inhibiting business operations.



The rapid development and adoption of AI technologies in the past two years has introduced major cybersecurity and compliance risks that organizations must proactively address without established best practices. As a result, cybersecurity teams face significant AI-related challenges, such as vulnerability detection and remediation, containing data leakage and reining in unauthorized AI use.



According to recent Tenable Research, more than one-third of security teams are finding usage of AI applications in their environment that might not have been provisioned via formal processes. In fact, during a 75-day period between late June and early September, Tenable found over 9 million instances of AI applications on more than 1 million hosts. The cybersecurity risk of unfettered AI usage is compounded by the increasing volume of AI vulnerabilities. Tenable Research has found and disclosed several vulnerabilities in AI solutions, including in Microsoft Copilot, Flowise, Langflow, among others.



With AI Aware, Tenable transforms proactive security for AI solutions. Tenable AI Aware uniquely leverages agents, passive network monitoring, dynamic application security testing and distributed scan engines to detect approved and unapproved AI software, libraries and browser plugins, along with associated vulnerabilities, thereby mitigating risks of exploitation, data leakage and unauthorized resource consumption. The combined depth of these multiple assessment methods delivers the most complete detection of AI in the modern ecosystem.



[Watch the Tenable AI Aware product demo video here.]



“In an effort to keep pace with the sea change introduced by AI, organizations around the world ran full speed ahead, potentially bypassing countless cybersecurity, privacy and compliance red flags,” said Shai Morag, chief product officer, Tenable. “Perhaps more so than with any other new technology we’ve seen, there are many risk factors to consider, especially with rushed development and deployment. Tenable AI Aware empowers organizations to deploy AI confidently, ensuring their security measures keep pace with the rapid evolution of AI technologies.”



In addition to AI software and vulnerability detection, key AI Aware features available in Tenable Vulnerability Management, Tenable Security Center and Tenable One include:

● Dashboard Views provide a snapshot of the most common AI software discovered in the ecosystem, top assets with vulnerabilities related to AI and the most common communication ports leveraged by AI technologies.

● Shadow Software Development Detection illuminates the unexpected existence of the building blocks of AI development in the environment, enabling businesses to align initiatives with organizational best practices.

● Filter Findings for AI Detections enable teams to focus on AI-related findings when reviewing vulnerability assessment results. Combined with the power of Tenable Vulnerability Prioritization Rating (VPR), teams can effectively assess and prioritize vulnerabilities introduced by AI packages and libraries.

● Asset-Centric AI-Inventory provides a complete inventory of AI-related packages, libraries and browser plugins while reviewing the detailed profile of an asset.





MENAFN15092024003654000333ID1108675446