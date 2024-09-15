Grand Closing Ceremony Of Second Insurance Festival Held In Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

In Ganja, a grand closing ceremony for the Second Insurance Festival, organized through the collaboration of the Central Bank, the Azerbaijan Insurers Association (ASA), and the Compulsory Insurance Bureau (ISB), has taken place, Azernews reports.

The festival saw participation from representatives of the organizing bodies, the Ganja City Executive Authority, and leaders from various insurance companies.

The event featured gift games, intellectual competitions, and surprise shows for Ganja residents. Additionally, as part of the insurance awareness campaign conducted in the country, attendees were provided with detailed information about insurance products.

As part of the Second Insurance Festival held across the country, events were also organized on different days in Baku, Sumgayit, Lankaran, and Nakhchivan.

It is worth noting that the festival is part of a large-scale awareness project conducted jointly by the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijan Insurers Association, and the Compulsory Insurance Bureau. This project aims to implement the educational and promotional activities outlined in the“Action Plan for the Development of the Insurance Sector,” approved by the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan on May 21, 2019. The goal of the project is to enhance knowledge and understanding of insurance among broad segments of the population and business representatives and to promote their engagement with insurance services.