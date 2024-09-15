Grand Closing Ceremony Of Second Insurance Festival Held In Azerbaijan
In Ganja, a grand closing ceremony for the Second Insurance
Festival, organized through the collaboration of the Central Bank,
the Azerbaijan Insurers Association (ASA), and the Compulsory
Insurance Bureau (ISB), has taken place, Azernews
reports.
The festival saw participation from representatives of the
organizing bodies, the Ganja City Executive Authority, and leaders
from various insurance companies.
The event featured gift games, intellectual competitions, and
surprise shows for Ganja residents. Additionally, as part of the
insurance awareness campaign conducted in the country, attendees
were provided with detailed information about insurance
products.
As part of the Second Insurance Festival held across the
country, events were also organized on different days in Baku,
Sumgayit, Lankaran, and Nakhchivan.
It is worth noting that the festival is part of a large-scale
awareness project conducted jointly by the Central Bank of the
Republic of Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijan Insurers Association, and
the Compulsory Insurance Bureau. This project aims to implement the
educational and promotional activities outlined in the“Action Plan
for the Development of the Insurance Sector,” approved by the
Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan on May 21, 2019.
The goal of the project is to enhance knowledge and understanding
of insurance among broad segments of the population and business
representatives and to promote their engagement with insurance
services.
