Value of non-oil exports from Iran’s Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari province increases 94 percent

(MENAFN) In the past Iranian calendar year 1402, which ended on March 19, Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari province saw a significant increase in the value of its non-oil exports, rising by 94 percent compared to the previous year. According to Mazaher Rabiei, the acting head of the province's customs department, this surge in export value was accompanied by a substantial 123 percent increase in the weight of the non-oil goods exported from the province.



On a national scale, the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) reported that the total value of Iran’s foreign trade, including oil and technical engineering services, reached USD153.17 billion for the last calendar year. Mohammad Rezvanifar noted that this represented a 2.6 percent increase in trade value compared to the previous year. The non-oil export figures, excluding electricity, crude oil, and technical engineering services, amounted to 136.4 million tons valued at USD49.33 billion, marking a 9.82 percent rise in tonnage but an 8.87 percent decline in value.



Additionally, Iran’s export figures for crude oil, electricity, and technical engineering services were USD35.87 billion, USD370 million, and USD1.293 billion, respectively. Petrochemical product exports during this period totaled 48.8 million tons worth USD19.4 billion, reflecting an 11.32 percent decrease in weight and a 28.59 percent decrease in value compared to the previous year. Iran’s top exported items included liquefied natural gas, liquefied propane, and bitumen-oil, valued at USD3.9 billion, USD3.62 billion, and USD2.19 billion, respectively.



China emerged as Iran’s largest export destination, importing goods worth USD13.915 billion, followed by Iraq with USD9.215 billion, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with over USD6.611 billion, Turkey with USD4.16 billion, and India with USD2.17 billion. The average customs value per ton of exported goods was reported at USD362, marking a 17 percent decrease from the previous year.

MENAFN15092024000045015839ID1108674991