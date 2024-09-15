Mannai ICT To Participate In Conteq Expo Qatar 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Mannai ICT, a part of the Mannai Group Qatar, is proud to announce its participation in the highly anticipated ConteQ Qatar 2024, taking place from September 16 to 18 in Doha.

The expo, hosted by Ashghal Qatar, is set to gather key players from the ICT and sectors, providing an excellent for showcasing innovation and driving digital transformation in the region.

As a leading provider of ICT solutions, Mannai ICT will present its comprehensive portfolio of services designed to meet the evolving needs of businesses in Qatar and beyond. From cybersecurity to cloud infrastructure, automation, digital transformation, and ELV (Extra Low Voltage) solutions, Mannai ICT's offerings empower organizations to thrive in an ever-evolving digital landscape.

At the ConteQ Expo, Mannai ICT's booth will be a hub of innovation, featuring the latest solutions and services in collaboration with strategic partners. Joining Mannai ICT at the booth will be industry leaders such as Cisco, Forcepoint, FAMS, Fortinet, ABB, Darwinbox, Schneider Electric, Stratus, Cloudera, Johnson Controls, and Opentext. Together, these partners will showcase a range of solutions designed to drive business success in today's technology-driven world.

Visitors to the Mannai ICT booth can explore an array of transformative solutions and engage directly with the Mannai ICT team and its strategic partners.

We invite you to discover how Mannai ICT, alongside its partners, is shaping the future of ICT and ELV solutions in Qatar and the wider region.