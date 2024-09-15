Russian Army Loses Another 1,170 Soldiers In Ukraine In Past Day
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army's combat losses in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to September 15, 2024 amount to nearly 633,800 invaders, including another 1,170 troops killed or wounded in action in the past day.
The General Staff of the armed forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Faceboo , according to Ukrinform.
The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 8,680 enemy tanks (+6 in the past day), 17,063 armored combat vehicles (+20), 18,109 artillery systems (+23), 1,186 multiple launch rocket systems, 947 air defense systems (+1), 369 aircraft, 328 helicopters, 15,234 unmanned aerial vehicles (+85), 2,592 cruise missiles (+1), 28 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 24,684 motor vehicles (+53), and 3,084 special equipment units.
Information on enemy losses is being updated.
