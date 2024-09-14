Why High-Intensity Exercise Can Help You Recover Faster From Stroke

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 14 (IANS) While the importance of exercise in stroke rehabilitation cannot be overstated, experts on Saturday affirmed that short bursts of high-intensity interval training (HIIT) could be more effective than continuous moderate physical exercise.

When a stroke occurs, blood flow to the brain is disrupted, leading to damage that can impact physical and cognitive functions. Exercise plays a crucial role in the rehabilitation process by promoting neuroplasticity, where the brain reorganises itself to recover lost functions.

HIIT involves repeated one-minute bursts of intense exercise followed by short recovery periods. Use of a stationary bike, treadmill, bodyweight, kettlebell, dumbbells, or jumping rope are some examples of HIIT workouts.

“HIIT represents a paradigm shift in rehabilitation, particularly for stroke recovery,” Dr Vikram Huded, HOD and Director and Clinical Lead, Interventional Neurology, Narayana Health City, told IANS.

“Unlike traditional continuous moderate exercise, HIIT enhances cardiovascular health more efficiently by pushing the body to adapt to short, intense bursts of activity,” added Dr Raghvendra Ramdasi, Consultant Neurosurgeon, Jaslok Hospital, Mumbai.

Several studies have shown that exercising after a stroke offers several health benefits, including reduced risk of stroke recurrence and boosted overall recovery.

A recent research, published in the journal Stroke, showed that one-minute bursts of high-intensity interval training over 19 minutes were more effective than traditional moderate exercise for improving the body's aerobic fitness after a stroke.

Evidence suggests that HIIT can accelerate cardiovascular recovery and improve overall physical endurance more effectively than conventional methods.

Ramdasi told IANS the method not only boosts heart and lung capacity but also improves circulation, which is vital for brain recovery.

However, HIIT may not be suitable for everyone, said the experts.

“Patients with severe cardiovascular conditions or those who are not yet physically stable post-stroke should avoid this form of exercise until they have regained a certain level of baseline fitness,” Huded said.

Ramdasi said patients who have regained some mobility and are medically stable benefit most from HIIT.

The experts also urged stroke patients to perform“any exercise regimen, particularly HIIT, according to an individual's abilities and under supervision of an expert to avoid potential risks”

They also advised to begin with lower intensity and gradually increase as tolerance improves.