Drone Debris Falls On Enterprise In Kyiv - Mayor

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Drone debris fell on the territory of a municipal enterprise during an enemy drone attack on Kyiv in the early hours of Saturday, September 14.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"In the Obolonskyi district of the capital, the wreckage of an unmanned aerial vehicle fell on the territory of a municipal enterprise. There is no fire," he wrote.

Emergency services are on their way to the scene, Klitschko added.

Air defense forces shot down 24 of 26 enemy Shahed UAVs overnight

The city's military administration, in turn, added that drone debris had been recorded falling on the outskirts of the city and in the Kyiv region, outside residential buildings.

"There was no information about casualties or destruction," Serhii Popko, head of the city's military administration, said.

Archival photo: gov