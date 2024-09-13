High-Speed Internet With Canada’S Largest Space Program

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) MONTREAL, Canada – Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, on Friday, was joined by the premier of Quebec, François Legault, to announce an agreement with Telesat to complete and operate Lightspeed – one of the world's most innovative satellite networks.

Space-based technology, including satellites, keeps Canadians safe, helps us work, and connects us with the world.

“With a $2.14 billion loan from the government, Telesat Lightspeed will be Canada's largest-ever space program, supporting 2,000 jobs across the country through Telesat and its chain. This includes prime satellite contractor MDA Space, who develops and operates the iconic Canadarm technology,” said PMO Media Relations.

“Telesat Lightspeed will expand Internet and 5G networks in communities across Canada, with affordable, high-speed broadband connectivity. As a low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellite network, it will take less time to send and receive information, leading to better and faster Internet service, even in rural, remote, and Northern communities. The network will accelerate the federal government's work to connect all Canadians to high-speed Internet by 2030.”

Because of this investment, Telesat has already increased its Canadian workforce by 33 percent over the last year. The company will also invest over $4.4 billion in our economy over the next 15 years, create 200 post-secondary co‐op jobs, and provide $1.6 million in scholarships to students in Canada, with a focus on women and Indigenous youth in science, technology, engineering, and math programs.

In addition, PMO Media Relations, reports:

“The Telesat Lightspeed network will help the government of Canada bolster its satellite communications technology and support North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) modernization to keep Canadians safe.

“To facilitate high-volume manufacturing, construction is underway on a 185,000-square-foot expansion at MDA's satellite manufacturing facility in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, Quebec. Once completed, the facility will be the world's largest high-volume satellite manufacturing facility in its satellite class – creating jobs and supporting the construction of the Telesat Lightspeed project.

“Telesat Lightspeed will improve high-speed Internet across Canada, create good-paying jobs, grow the economy, and ensure that Canadians are at the forefront of space technology. Alongside today's announcement, the Government of Canada is bringing down the cost of living, supporting research and innovation, investing in affordable dental care, and helping every generation get a fair shot.”

Quick facts



Financing from the government of Canada in support of this project will be provided as a repayable loan. As part of this investment, the federal government will receive interest on its loan and stock warrants so that Canadian taxpayers benefit from the financial success of Telesat's Lightspeed program.

Established as a Crown corporation in 1969, Telesat is now a Canadian-controlled and publicly traded corporation (TSAT: TSX and Nasdaq), employing Canadians across five provinces and one territory. It is one of the world's largest and most innovative satellite operators.

MDA Space is a Canadian-based global leader in space and satellite technology.

MDA's satellite manufacturing facility in Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, Quebec, is purpose-built for the production of MDA AURORA, the company's recently introduced industry-leading digital satellite that will power Telesat Lightspeed.

The Telesat Lightspeed program is already underway, with the first of an initial 198 low-Earth-orbit satellites scheduled to launch in 2026.

Telesat Lightspeed will provide satellite capacity to multiple industries, including aviation, maritime, and defence. It will also provide capacity to Internet service providers to bring Internet services to residences, businesses, and public institutions in remote communities.

Low-Earth-orbit satellites operate 35 times closer to the Earth than traditional telecommunications satellites. This means they take less time to send and receive information, leading to better and faster Internet service, even in rural, remote, and Northern areas.

The borrower under the loan will be Telesat LEO Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Telesat Corporation.

In 2016, 84 percent of Canadians had access to high-speed Internet. In 2022, this figure had already increased to almost 94 percent. The federal government remains committed to its target of ensuring 98 per cent of Canadians have access to high-speed Internet by 2026 and 100 percent of Canadians by 2030. Since 2016, the federal government has committed over $3.7 billion to more than 600 projects to help bring high-speed Internet to over one million rural and remote households across Canada, including 35,000 Indigenous households.

