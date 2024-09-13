BKFC And DAZN Announce Groundbreaking Three-Year Broadcast Partnership

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) BKFC's Premier Events and Content Now Available Exclusively on DAZN Worldwide

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC), The World's Fastest Growing Combat Sports Promotion, today proudly announced a landmark three-year broadcast partnership with DAZN. As part of this groundbreaking deal, DAZN will become the official home for BKFC, delivering exclusive live shows, pay-per-view events, and a variety of shoulder to fans around the world.The partnership kicks off with BKFC Marbella, Spain emanating from the iconic Marbella Arena in Marbella, Spain, on Saturday, October 12, 2024. This highly anticipated event marks the beginning of an exciting new era for BKFC and DAZN as the partnership is slated to deliver up to 24 exclusive live events annually, solidifying DAZN as the destination for combat sports enthusiasts.BKFC's Founder and President, David Feldman, highlighted the significance of this collaboration:“Our partnership with DAZN represents a major inflection point in BKFC's global expansion. This three-year deal allows us to bring the adrenaline-pumping action of BKFC to an even larger, worldwide audience. DAZN shares our vision of elevating the sport of bare-knuckle fighting, and together, we will deliver an unparalleled experience to combat sports fans across the globe.”The announcement of Conor McGregor joining BKFC as a new owner and partner this past April marked a significant milestone in the promotion's history. As one of the biggest names in combat sports, McGregor's involvement has already brought unprecedented attention to BKFC, particularly following his appearance at the BKFC-Marbella, Spain Launch Press Conference in July. McGregor's involvement is a testament to BKFC's rise in profile within the combat sports world, particularly as the organization forges ahead with its global broadcast partnership with DAZN.Jared Kass, SVP North America, DAZN Group, expressed his excitement for the partnership:“We are thrilled to become the exclusive home of BKFC's premier events. This collaboration speaks to DAZN's dedication to delivering innovative and unforgettable combat sports experiences. With BKFC now part of our portfolio, fans worldwide will have access to some of the most exciting fights and content in the sport.”Adding to the excitement, Mario Lopez, a popular television personality, will host select BKFC events, providing his star power to further enhance the BKFC viewing experience. This deal with DAZN offers an exciting opportunity to feature not only the top BKFC fighters but also key brand ambassadors and partners; McGregor and Lopez, amplifying the visibility of BKFC globally.DAZN's comprehensive BKFC coverage commences with BKFC Marbella, Spain on October 12 and as part of the ongoing collaboration, DAZN will broadcast a slate of upcoming BKFC premium events in 2024,-October 12, 2024 – Marbella, Spain-November 9, 2024 – Billings, Montana-December 14, 2024 – Philadelphia-December 21, 2024 – Hollywood FloridaIn addition to these live events, DAZN will provide fans with an extensive catalog of exclusive BKFC programming, enhancing the viewing experience with behind-the-scenes content, fighter profiles, and more. The platform will feature:1.“Untapped” – A compelling behind-the-scenes series that delves into the lives, training, and personal journeys of BKFC fighters.2.Best of the BKFC Library – An expansive archive of past fights, showcasing some of the most memorable and legendary moments in BKFC history.3.Fighter profiles – Highlighting rising stars, top-tier fighters, and exclusive footage of their careers.David Tetreault, President of Triller Sports and Chief Business Officer of BKFC, played a pivotal role in securing this partnership drawing on his extensive experience with DAZN from his tenure at Golden Boy where he was the architect of the landmark Canelo Alvarez deal with DAZN. Tetreault emphasized the importance of DAZN's global reach for the collaboration.“This partnership marks a new era for BKFC,” said Tetreault.“We are forming a steering committee composed of top executives from both DAZN and BKFC to take this partnership to new heights. With our combined expertise in Media and Entertainment, Global Marketing, and Content Distribution, we will redefine combat sports worldwide.”BKFC Marbella, Spain is headlined by three highly anticipated world title fights, promising a night of thrilling action. The main event features the BKFC Lightweight World Title Clash between Spain's Franco Tenaglia and Tony 'Loco' Soto of the United States while the BKFC Middleweight World Title showdown sees

