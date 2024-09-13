Global Green Development Group And Noah Regen - US Africa Business Week During UN General Assembly September 16-20, 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Carbon Reduction, Economic Development, and Social Impact Ecosystem

DIAMOND BAR, CA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Global Green Development Group (GGDG) of Los Angeles together with NOAH ReGen cordially invites you to attend the special event during the 7th US-Africa Business Week on Friday September 20th, 2024, at 1:30pm– 2:00pm EST. This extra special event will be hosted at the Millenium Hilton Hotel, One UN Plaza, New York, NY 10017.NOAH ReGen will unveil the unprecedented“Blue and Green” economies for Africa through blended finance for African governments and states. You will explore the Re'Planet Ecosystem, an innovative program newly launched by NOAH ReGen at the UN Headquarters in partnership with United Nations World Travel Organization.During the session, the two companies have combined forces and there will be the impactful Jatropha-to-Biofuel program by Global Green Development Group which will be launched. The program is a kick-starter of a massive nature-based circular economy for Africa, and its people, aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG's) and Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC's), the ultimate climate action plan to cut harmful carbon emissions.Do not miss the opportunity to learn how the blue economy protects the ocean and marine ecosystem as well as coastal areas, while the green economy covers land sustainable development that reduces carbon emissions and pollution and prevents loss of biodiversity.Global Green Development Group (GGDG) is a United States based global business consortium that focuses on green economy for emerging nations through three key sectors: Agriculture, Infrastructure Development and Energy (Oil & Gas, Power Generation). The company specializes in blue and green on the ground project implementation in developing nations.NOAH ReGen – which stands for Network Ocean Ambassador Headquarters is a European international group born out of the will to unlock the full potential of one of the biggest tools against climate change: the ocean, also known as the blue economy. Noah ReGen specializes in blended finance to support the blue and green economy based projects.Both companies bring together a diverse group of international professionals, business, and financial experts for the purpose of addressing climate mitigation and adaptation.Global Green Development Group ... /

Mary Flowers

Global Green Development Group

+1 909-455-2170

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.