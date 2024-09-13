Morocco Sees First Mpox Case In North Africa During Emergency: CDC

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Rabat: Morocco has recorded a case of mpox in the city of Marrakesh, the first in north Africa since the WHO declared an international emergency last month, the Africa CDC said.

"Africa CDC confirms the first mpox case in North Africa for 2024, reported by Morocco's of Health" on September 12, a statement on the Centres for Control and Prevention website said on Thursday.

With Morocco, 15 African Union member states have reported cases -- now across every region of the continent, according to Africa CDC.

Mpox, previously known as monkeypox, is caused by a virus transmitted to humans by infected animals but can also be passed from human to human through close physical contact.

Sometimes deadly, it causes fever, muscular aches and large boil-like skin lesions.

The 32-year-old patient from Marrakesh "tested positive and is receiving treatment," Africa CDC said.

"The Moroccan authorities have activated emergency operations, deployed a rapid response team and begun epidemiological investigations and contact tracing," the statement added.

Morocco's health ministry said separately that the patient was receiving care at a specialised medical centre in Marrakesh and was "in a stable health condition that does not give cause for concern".

So far, nobody who has been in contact with the patient is showing symptoms, the ministry added.

The World Health Organization declared an international emergency on August 14, concerned by the surge in cases of the new Clade 1b strain in the Democratic Republic of Congo that spread to nearby countries.

Africa CDC figures show most of the cases are in Central Africa.

According to the agency, since the beginning of the year, 26,544 cases have been reported in the 15 affected countries, 5,732 of which were confirmed. It said that 724 deaths have also been reported.

