Bedoukian Research's Robert Bedoukian, Ph.D., Honored With A Coveted Science Distinction In His Name

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Research Institute for Fragrance Materials (RIFM) pays tribute to Dr. Robert Bedoukian with the Robert Bedoukian Award for Excellence in Science

MAHWAH, N.J., Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Weinstein, Ph.D., the Board Chair of the Research Institute for Fragrance Materials, (RIFM), announced during RIFM's 58th Annual Meeting last night that its RIFM Board of Directors Excellence in Science Award has been officially renamed the Robert Bedoukian Excellence in Science Award to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Bedoukian.

Robert Bedoukian, Ph.D.

Dr. Bedoukian, who passed away earlier this month surrounded by his loving family, led Bedoukian Research from 1986 to 2024, where he championed innovation and the science supporting the safe use of fragrance. During the Business Meeting portion of the event, Dr. Weinstein announced the Robert Bedoukian Excellence in Science Award and gave a passionate account of Dr. Bedoukian's enduring legacy.

"The Robert Bedoukian Excellence in Science Award is a fitting tribute to Dr. Bedoukian's tireless commitment to human health and environmental protection," said RIFM President Anne Marie Api, Ph.D., Fellow ATS. "We hope the Award may play a role in ensuring his devotion to stewardship and the highest scientific standards will be remembered and honored by future generations."

Dr. Bedoukian himself was a recipient of many professional and civic awards, including the 2015 Eric Bruell Distinguished Service Award, the 2021 Cecil Previdi Award for Entrepreneurial Business Achievement from the Greater Danbury Chamber of Commerce, and the Robert S. Young Humanitarian Award issued by Ability Beyond in 2018. The Association of Religious Communities honored him for community service in 2020, and in 2021, he received the Greater Danbury Good Scout Award.

About the Robert Bedoukian Excellence in Science Award

The Robert Bedoukian Excellence in Science Award is intended to provide timely recognition of original and significant contributions to fragrance science and may not be presented every year. A selection subcommittee appointed by the Board of Directors reviews all nominated candidates and recommends a finalist to the full Board of Directors for approval.

