Daminion Announces Product Update Featuring Advanced AI-Powered Tagging For Digital Asset Management

- Dean KrugerHALLANDALE BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Daminion , a provider of Digital Asset Management (DAM) solutions, has introduced its new version, which includes an AI-powered tagging system designed to enhance the organization of digital assets across various industries.This update offers an automated and efficient way to tag digital files, streamlining file management processes.The newly added AI tagging engine reduces the manual effort involved in tagging assets, ensuring accuracy in file organization. Murat Korkmaz, CEO of Daminion, explains,“The new AI system is built to significantly improve the organization of digital archives by ensuring that assets are accurately tagged and easy to locate, which can save teams valuable time.”Highlights of the New Daminion Version- AI Tagging with Controlled Vocabulary: The AI tagging system is customizable to align with an organization's specific terminology, ensuring relevant and accurate tagging. Dean Kruger, a senior DAM expert, commented,“This feature reduces human error and increases efficiency by producing highly relevant tags tailored to the organization's needs.”- Enhanced User Interface: The new version features an improved interface that simplifies navigation, making it easier for teams to manage digital assets and reducing training time.- Increased Performance: The system now offers faster file uploads and searches, even in environments with large asset libraries, improving the overall user experience.- Batch File Processing: Daminion now allows for bulk tagging and renaming of files, streamlining asset management workflows.- Optimized Metadata Handling: The update also includes improvements to metadata import and export, ensuring a smooth transition of assets from other platforms while preserving important metadata.Expert OpinionDean Kruger, an expert in DAM solutions, highlighted the precision of the new tagging capabilities:“The AI engine is designed to adapt to an organization's specific controlled vocabulary and taxonomy, making the tags it generates highly relevant and precise.”Murat Korkmaz, CEO of Daminion, added,“The latest update reinforces our commitment to providing practical and reliable solutions for businesses that rely on accurate digital asset management.”Broad Industry ApplicationsDaminion continues to serve a wide range of industries, including marketing, creative production, architecture, and engineering. The software supports both on-premise and cloud-based deployment options and accommodates over 100 file types, including specialized formats such as 3D models and CAD.About DaminionDaminion is a Digital Asset Management solution used by more than 800 teams worldwide. It offers a comprehensive toolset designed to simplify digital file organization, improve collaboration, and enhance security, making it easier for organizations to manage and access their digital content.More information about Daminion and Digital Asset Management can be found at Daminion or by contacting:

