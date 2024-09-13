Maresca Ends Ben Chilwell’S Exile; Wing-Back To Return To First Team Training

(MENAFN- IANS) Bournemouth, Sep 13 (IANS) Chelsea FC head coach Enzo Maresca has confirmed that former vice captain Ben Chilwell is going to start training with the first team squad as the player did not leave the West London based side during the summer transfer window which is now closed.

"We will sit with him and find solutions. The reason why he was training apart is because the idea was for him to leave. We didn't find solutions and he is here. He is probably going to start training with us. I saw him this morning and he's ok," said Enzo Maresca in the pre-game conference.

Earlier this season Enzo had made it clear that some players in the likes of Ben Chillwell and Raheem Sterling are no longer a part of his plans for the season. Although a number of players did manage to leave the club ahead of the deadline day, Chilwell's future was hanging in the balance as he could not secure a move away from Stamford Bridge.

Maresca went on to confirm that Reece James, Malo Gusto and Romeo Lavia will miss Chelsea's Premier League clash against Bournemouth.

The Blues return to action after the international break with a trip to the south coast. Four points were claimed from their opening three top-flight matches and victory at the Vitality Stadium, could move them up to fifth in the table.

'Malo is still out and he is not available for tomorrow's game,. Romeo looks very close [to returning], hopefully for the next game. Unfortunately, Reece needs more time,” added Maresca.

More positively for the side, Wesley Fofana and Cole Palmer have featured in training this week after the duo didn't report for international duty but have been able to continue work at the Cobham Training Centre.