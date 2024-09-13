Mercadien Announces Executive Promotions Names New Principal

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mercadien is pleased to announce several promotions within the firm's corporate leadership team. Mr. Matthew Smierciak, CPA, a member of the Compliance Oversight Services Group, was promoted to managing director of The Mercadien Group and principal in Mercadien, P.C., CPAs (the official titles of firm partners among Mercadien's corporate entities). Matthew has been employed with Mercadien since 2011 and resides in Marlton, NJ. Three associates were promoted to director: Mr. Dominic Hulick, CAMS, a member of the Financial Institutions Services Group and resident of Hamilton, NJ; Ms. Caitlin Kolczynski, CFP, MST, EA, a member of the firm's Individual and Family Office Services Group and resident of Bordentown, NJ; and Ms. Stephanie Toplinski, MAcc, EA, a member of the firm's Business Services Group and resident of Eastampton, NJ.

Four associates were promoted to manager: Ms. Victoria Cardis, EA, a member of the Individual Services and Family Office Group and resident of Riverside, NJ; Mr. Tyler Marcocci, CPA, a member of the Nonprofit and Human Services Group and resident of Ewing, NJ; Mr. Matthew Mullins, CPA, a member of the Business Services Group and resident of Princeton Junction, NJ; and Mr. Peter Sciarrotta, CAMS, CGSS, a member of the Financial Institutions Services Group and resident of Mount Laurel, NJ.

An additional 16 professionals in various practice areas of the firm also were promoted. Mr. Myron Gellman , CEO of Mercadien, stated,“At Mercadien, our greatest asset is our team. These well-deserved promotions serve as part of our commitment to fostering growth and leadership within our firm. We are

excited to see these individuals continue to drive our mission of providing exceptional service and innovative solutions to our clients. Congratulations to all our newly promoted leaders.”

About Mercadien

Mercadien offers a full spectrum of accounting and advisory services, including traditional audit and financial reporting; federal, multi-state and international tax compliance and planning; compliance oversight, risk assessment, forensic accounting and litigation support services; management and board consulting, outsourced CFO and transaction advisory services as well as mergers and acquisitions. Founded in 1963 and comprised of dedicated, experienced and highly credentialed professionals, the firm serves privately-owned companies of nearly every type and industry, as well as financial

institutions, nonprofit and human service organizations, government entities, and wealthy individuals and families.

