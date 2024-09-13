Metro Hypnosis Center Offers Program To Help Cancer Patients

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ORADELL, N.J., Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Metro Hypnosis Center, located in Oradell, NJ, has announced the launch of a new program that uses the power of the mind to help cancer patients navigate the cancer journey. Cancer Transformation Through Hypnosis is a series of one hour hypnosis sessions led by Mary Battaglia, a certified clinical hypnosis practitioner, that are designed to help people accept a cancer diagnosis, welcome treatment, bring in healing and eliminate the fear and uncertainty about the future. Sessions are available online, in person and for groups.



Mary Battaglia, Hypnotherapist

"A cancer diagnosis is scary and that fear keeps the body in a stressed state," said Battaglia. "Hypnosis helps relax and quiet the mind, inducing a state of calm. That state promotes healing and helps the treatment and the body do their job.



"Hypnosis has many benefits for cancer patients," Battaglia added, "It's been shown to reduce anxiety and depression, enhance coping, lessen the perception of pain, and help a person feel more comfortable and in control."



Hypnosis is meant to be used in conjunction with your medical treatment. Participants of Cancer Transformation Through Hypnosis will receive an individualized

recording to reinforce and continue the healing process.

For more information, call Mary B Battaglia at 201-477-0265

or visit

metrohypnosiscenter . Hypnotherapy is always to be used in conjunction with your medical treatment.

