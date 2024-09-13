Kendra Erika Signs Major Distribution Deal With K Digital Media Korea And Lands Touch Tunes Partnership For Global Release Of Body Language

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DJ StoneBridge Delivers Exclusive Remix, Set to Interview Kendra Erika on His Sirius XM Show

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oyster Shell Music/AMG Canada/Sony is proud to announce that Kendra Erika's latest single, "Body Language," is set to make a massive global impact through her new distribution deal with K Digital Seoul Korea . The deal will bring the track to 19 Asian territories and Korea. Additionally, "Body Language" will be featured on Touch Tunes digital jukeboxes

worldwide, offering listeners a fresh and sultry sound at popular venues across the globe.



"Body Language" is released everywhere September 13, 2024.



Kendra Erika's new single, "Body Language," is out today! Now available globally through a major deal with K Digital Media Korea, the track will reach 19 Asian territories and be featured on Touch Tunes digital jukeboxes worldwide. A remix by DJ StoneBridge is set to debut on his Sirius XM show, showcasing a fresh twist on the track. Add "Body Language" to your playlist and experience the sultry sound everyone is talking about!

Kendra Erika stuns in a vibrant, jungle-inspired look, embodying the sultry and captivating energy of her latest single, "Body Language." The daring outfit matches the boldness of her music as she prepares for the global release, taking listeners on an unforgettable journey through sound and style.

The Official Music Video for "Body Language" can be found here.



This exciting collaboration will ensure the track reaches listeners across various countries, including China, Japan, Indonesia, South Korea, and more.

In addition, Kendra has signed an agreement with Touch Tunes, the world's leading digital jukebox provider. This deal will feature "Body Language" on Touch Tunes digital jukeboxes worldwide, allowing fans to experience the track in bars, restaurants, and other public venues.

Kendra is also excited to announce a "Body Language" remix by renowned DJ StoneBridge. To celebrate this new version, Kendra will be featured on DJ StoneBridge's Sirius radio show, where she will discuss the remix and share insights about her music and career. The remix is set to bring a fresh and dynamic twist to the track, further showcasing Kendra's versatility as an artist.

Kendra Erika's recent accomplishments reflect her rapidly growing influence in the music industry and her commitment to reaching global audiences. She continues to establish herself as a prominent and innovative artist through these new partnerships and projects.

For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information, please contact Kelly Bennett of Bennett Unlimited PR at (949) 799-8899 or [email protected] .



