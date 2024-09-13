Petition For Supreme Court Justice Moraes’ Impeachment Gains Massive Support

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) A petition calling for the impeachment of Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes has garnered over 1.5 million signatures.



The campaign, hosted on Change, has attracted significant attention from politicians and the public alike. The petition stems from recent allegations published by the Folha de S. Paulo newspaper.



These reports suggest that Moraes may have improperly used the Electoral Court to support investigations against supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro.



According to the petition, this alleged misuse of power represents "the greatest attack on democracy ever witnessed by the Brazilian people." It accuses Moraes of using state apparatus illegally to pursue predetermined targets.



On September 9, opposition lawmakers presented an official impeachment request to Senate President Rodrigo Pacheco. The document garnered support from 156 deputies and was authored by jurist Sebastian Coelho.







Pacheco promised to analyze the request impartially, considering both technical and political criteria. However, he acknowledged the Senate's challenging position in such matters.



Strategically, no senators signed the impeachment request to avoid potential conflicts of interest in future votes.



In addition, this move allows them to participate if Pacheco decides to put the matter on the Senate's agenda.



In short, the petition's widespread support reflects growing concerns about judicial overreach and the balance of power in Brazil 's democracy.



As the situation unfolds, it continues to spark debate about the role and limits of the Supreme Court in Brazilian politics.

