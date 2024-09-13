Europe Embedded Finance Business Report 2024: Strategic Partnerships, Product Launches And Innovations, Mergers And Acquisitions, Regulatory Changes - Investment Opportunities To 2029
Date
9/13/2024 6:34:51 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Europe Embedded Finance Business and investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on Embedded Lending, Insurance, Payment, and Wealth Segments - Q2 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The embedded finance industry in the region is expected to grow by 10.1% annually to reach US$35.20 billion in 2024. The embedded finance industry is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 24.6% from 2024 to 2029. The region embedded finance revenues will increase from US$35.20 billion in 2024 to reach US$105.82 billion by 2029.
This report offers a comprehensive, data-centric analysis of the embedded finance industry. It covers lending, insurance, payment, wealth and asset-based finance sectors and provides a detailed breakdown of market opportunities and risks across various sectors. With over 75+ KPIs at the country level, this report ensures a thorough understanding of embedded finance market dynamics, market size, and forecast.
Embedded finance has seen significant growth in Europe over the past few months, driven by increasing consumer demand for seamless financial services integrated into everyday platforms. This trend is evident across various sectors, including retail and healthcare, as businesses directly leverage technology to offer services like payments, lending, and insurance within their ecosystems.
Looking ahead, the next few months are expected to bring further advancements, particularly in API technology, which will enhance the integration of financial services and expand access to previously underserved markets, thereby solidifying embedded finance as a standard in the financial landscape.
Key Developments in the Embedded Finance Sector
Product Launches and Innovations
YouLend's Partnership with YouLend has expanded its offerings by partnering with to provide financing solutions for hotels, addressing their funding challenges and demonstrating the practical benefits of embedded finance in the hospitality sector. Flowpay's Seed Funding: The Czech-based embedded finance provider Flowpay raised €2.1 million in March 2024, aiming to enhance its technological capabilities and expand its services for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across Europe. Finmid's Emergence from Stealth: Berlin-based Finmid raised €35 million in April 2024 to broaden its reach and enhance its product offerings, particularly in providing tailored financing solutions for various businesses, including restaurants and retailers. Automakers Integrating Embedded Insurance: Companies like Ford and Jaguar Land Rover have begun integrating insurance policies directly with vehicle purchases or leases, enhancing customer satisfaction and streamlining the buying process.
Strategic Partnerships
Liberis and Shop Circle Capital: In April 2024, Liberis partnered with e-commerce software provider Shop Circle Capital to deliver financing solutions specifically aimed at merchants in the UK. This collaboration addresses the funding gap faced by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and aims to enhance their access to necessary financial resources. Froda and Visma Finance: Also in April 2024, Froda joined forces with Visma Finance to launch a new product focused on invoice loans. This innovative offering allows businesses to automatically pay invoices rather than receiving direct payments, streamlining cash flow management for SMEs. Amazon and ING: Amazon Germany has established a partnership with ING to offer preapproved loans to its SME sellers through a seller portal. This collaboration utilizes Amazon's data to facilitate quick credit decisions, enhancing the financial support available to sellers on the platform.
Mergers and Acquisitions
UniCredit's Acquisition of Vodeno and Aion Bank: UniCredit signed a €370 million agreement to acquire Vodeno and Aion Bank, integrating their cloud-based Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) platform. This acquisition aims to enhance UniCredit's capabilities to offer embedded financial solutions across Europe, catering to both financial and non-financial companies. Ant International Acquires MultiSafepay: Ant International acquired the Amsterdam-based payment service provider MultiSafepay, integrating it into its Antom division. This move is designed to enhance payment solutions for SMEs, providing them with access to a wide array of international payment methods. ThetaRay Acquires Screena: ThetaRay acquired the European screening company Screena, aiming to bolster its AI-driven solutions for detecting fina Wolters Kluwer Acquires Isabel Group's Accountancy Portfolio: Wolters Kluwer is set to acquire the accountancy portfolio of Belgian FinTech Isabel Group for €325 million. This acquisition will expand Wolters Kluwer's tax and accounting solutions, enhancing its service offerings in the European market.
Regulatory Changes
EU Open Banking Regulations: The European Union has proposed a regulatory framework comprising three main components: regulations on instant payments, the European Digital Identity Framework, and the next evolution of the core open banking regulation (the Third Payments Services Directive). These regulations aim to facilitate seamless financial transactions and improve digital identity verification, which are crucial for the growth of embedded finance in Europe. Consumer Duty Regulation in the UK: The UK's Consumer Duty regulation has been highlighted as a significant development. This regulation mandates financial service providers to ensure that consumers understand their products. It emphasizes transparency in pricing and product features, aiming to enhance consumer protection and trust in embedded financial services. Digital Currency Regulation: Discussions surrounding a potential digital European currency regulation are still in progress. Stakeholders are closely monitoring this development, as it may influence the embedded finance landscape by introducing new digital payment solutions and frameworks for financial transactions.
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 2125
| Forecast Period
| 2024 - 2029
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $35.2 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
| $105.8 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 24.6%
| Regions Covered
| Europe
Scope
Embedded Finance Market Size and Forecast
Embedded Finance by Key Sectors Retail Logistics Telecommunications Manufacturing Consumer Health Others Embedded Finance by Business Model Platforms Enabler Regulatory Entity Embedded Finance by Distribution Model Own Platforms Third Party Platforms
Embedded Insurance Market Size and Forecast
Embedded Insurance by Industry Embedded Insurance in Consumer Products Embedded Insurance in Travel & Hospitality Embedded Insurance in Automotive Embedded Insurance in Healthcare Embedded Insurance in Real Estate Embedded Insurance in Transport & Logistics Embedded Insurance in Others Embedded Insurance by Consumer Segments B2B B2C Embedded Insurance by Type of Offering Embedded Insurance in Product Segment Embedded Insurance in Service Segment
Embedded Insurance by Business Model
Platforms Enabler Regulatory Entity Embedded Insurance by Distribution Model Own Platforms Third Party Platforms Embedded Insurance by Distribution Channel Embedded Sales Bancassurance Broker's/IFA's Tied Agents Embedded Insurance by Insurance Type Embedded Insurance in Life Segment Embedded Insurance in Non-Life Segment Embedded Insurance in Non-Life Segment Motor Vehicle Fire and Property Accident and Health General Liability Marine, Aviation and other Transport Other
Embedded Lending Market Size and Forecast
Embedded Lending by Consumer Segments Business Lending Retail Lending Embedded Lending by B2B Sectors Embedded Lending in Retail & Consumer Goods Embedded Lending in IT & Software Services Embedded Lending in Media, Entertainment & Leisure Embedded Lending in Manufacturing & Distribution Embedded Lending in Real Estate Embedded Lending in Other Embedded Lending by B2C Sectors Embedded Lending in Retail Shopping Embedded Lending in Home Improvement Embedded Lending in Leisure & Entertainment Embedded Lending in Healthcare and Wellness Embedded Lending in Other Embedded Lending by Type BNPL Lending POS Lending Personal Loans Embedded Lending by Business Model Platforms Enabler Regulatory Entity Embedded Lending by Distribution Model Own Platforms Third Party Platforms
Embedded Payment Market Size and Forecast
Embedded Payment by Consumer Segments B2B B2C Embedded Payment by End-Use Sector Embedded Payment in Retail & Consumer Goods Embedded Payment in Digital Products & Services Embedded Payment in Utility Bill Payment Embedded Payment in Travel & Hospitality Embedded Payment in Leisure & Entertainment Embedded Payment in Health & Wellness Embedded Payment in Office Supplies & Equipment Embedded Payment in Other Embedded Payment by Business Model Platforms Enabler Regulatory Entity Embedded Payment by Distribution Model Own Platforms Third Party Platforms
Embedded Wealth Management Market Size and Forecast
Asset Based Finance Management Industry Market Size and Forecast
Asset Based Finance by Type of Asset Hard Assets Soft Assets Asset Based Finance by End Users SME's Large Enterprises
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
European Embedded Finance Market
CONTACT:
CONTACT:
Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager
...
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
MENAFN13092024004107003653ID1108670385
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.