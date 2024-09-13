Anime Market Envisioned At USD 50.22 Billion By 2033 With A Striking 8.51% CAGR

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The popularity of anime increased during the pandemic with its through streaming platforms, social and other digital media. The Asia Pacific region emerged as the largest for the global anime market, with a 47.3% market revenue share in 2023. Newark, Sept. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global anime market is projected to grow from USD 28.35 billion in 2023 to USD 50.22 billion by 2033, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.51% between 2022 and 2030. In 2023, the Asia Pacific region is expected to lead the global anime market, holding a 47.3% market share. Anime, originally rooted in Japan, is crafted through hand-drawn and digital animations. After achieving immense success in Japan, anime rapidly gained popularity worldwide. This surge in global interest has been bolstered by significant investments in technological advancements, propelling the industry's exponential growth. The extensive involvement of production companies, along with numerous talented creators and artists, has facilitated this global expansion, with each new release contributing to the market's growth and creating substantial opportunities for the future.

The dominance of Asia Pacific can be attributed to the vast anime market of Japan. The origin of anime is Japan. Anime in the Japanese market carries historical significance. Japan is the largest anime production base in the whole world. The dominance of Japan is the primary reason for the large market share of Asia Pacific in the global anime market. Japan has a well-established anime market with hundreds of animation studios. Japan is also home to several anime artists modernizing the art to expand the market beyond its shores. Japan is also the highest consumer market as the consumption of anime content is driven by the popularity of Japanese-origin comic books. The increasing consumption of anime in the Indian and Korean markets has encouraged young artists and studios to build their anime, propelling the market's future growth.

Leading companies in the industry include STUDIO DURGA, Production I.G, Inc., Pierrot Co., Ltd., Toei Animation Co., Ltd., Studio Ghibli, Inc., Sunrise, Inc. (Bandai Namco Filmworks), Kyoto Animation Co., Ltd., Bones Inc., Ufotable Co., Ltd., MADHOUSE, Inc., Progressive Animation Works Co., Ltd. (PA Works), Good Smile Company, Inc., VIZ Media, LLC, Sentai Holdings, LLC (AMC Networks), Atomic Flare.

Forecast Period 2024-2033 Forecast CAGR 8.51% Market Size in 2023 USD 28.35 billion Market Size in 2033 USD 50.22 billion Historical Data 2020-2022 Segments Covered The research segment is based on type and genre. Regions Covered The regions analyzed for the market are Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Furthermore, the regions are further analyzed at the country level.

October 2022: The second Atsumaru Euphoria festival, a day-long celebration of anime, manga, Japanese pop culture, and cosplay, debuted on October 29 at The Hub Bengaluru. Organized by I Know A Guy Productions (IKAG), this event also highlighted Bangalore's vibrant culture through music, food, gaming, merchandise, and other activities. Metapolis, the world's first metaverse-as-a-service (MaaS) platform, joined as a technology partner, offering various meta-services to help web2 companies, creators, and web3 initiatives integrate into the metaverse. The growing fan base and niche communities reflect a broader interest in Japanese culture.



October 2022: German distributor Plaion Pictures acquired the Scottish company Anime Ltd. in a strategic move to strengthen its presence in the Japanese animation industry. Formerly known as Koch Films, Plaion, based in Munich, has acquired all stock in Anime Ltd., a Glasgow-based company with additional headquarters in France. Recently, Anime Ltd. secured a deal with ITV to supply Cowboy Bebop episodes for ITVX, the U.K. pubcaster's upcoming digital streaming service. This acquisition aligns with Plaion's strategy to invest in the rapidly growing anime market.

The type segment is divided into television, movie, internet distribution, video, merchandising, music, pachinko, live entertainment, and others. The merchandising segment dominated the market with a revenue share of around 29% in 2023. Merchandising includes the sales of anime-based clothing, accessories and other items in retail stores. The growing popularity of anime in the western world is translated to the increasing demand for anime merchandise fans like to collect as a hobby, passion, or dedication towards a show. Creative merchandise in the form of t-shirts, cups, key chains, small figurines or other regular items used by consumers has gained popularity in the global market. The battles in the anime movies and shows also lead to the formation of groups supporting each character and showing this support by buying and owning merchandise based on these characters. The growing presence of retail outlets selling anime merchandise is also aiding in the segment's growth.



Rising Popularity of Anime: The increasing ownership of smart connected devices, driven by the growing affordability and accessibility of smartphones and internet services, is a major factor fueling global anime consumption. The globalization of Japanese anime has extended its reach to international markets, further boosting its popularity. Digital streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime have played a significant role by partnering with Japanese animation studios, driving the global anime market forward. Anime's unique and distinctive features, which differ from Western animation, have made it especially popular in the Western world. The expansion of animation studios, coupled with technological advancements that enable the production of more content to meet rising demand, has further propelled anime's popularity. Additionally, creating customized content for local audiences has contributed to the anime market's development. The growing fascination of millennials with anime's unique aesthetic and storytelling across genres has attracted significant global attention, while the increasing production of anime content in various markets aims to capitalize on the lucrative industry, spurring further growth in the 21st century.



Shortage of Anime Artists: Despite technological advancements, creating anime involves multiple stages, including writing, storyboarding, animation, and sound design, all of which are time-consuming. The long working hours of anime artists, designers, programmers, and creators are not adequately compensated, discouraging budding artists from pursuing this career. As the animation market continues to expand, the shortage of skilled anime artists and animators is likely to limit growth.



Integration of New Technologies: The onset of Industry 4.0, characterized by artificial intelligence, augmented reality, big data, the internet of things, and machine learning, is influencing every aspect of the economy. Integrating these technologies into animation production can significantly accelerate the process and enhance the quality of anime, driving market growth during the forecast period. Animation studios that adopt these new technologies can save time and effort, creating lucrative opportunities. Artificial intelligence, in particular, can improve graphics, motion, and angles in anime shows, further advancing the global anime market.



Unlicensed Streaming of Anime Shows: Unlicensed streaming remains a widespread issue in the anime market, particularly when creators live stream their content. Although digital streaming platforms partner with creators and compensate them, unlicensed streaming causes financial losses for both creators and licensed platforms. The lack of regulations to curb unlicensed streaming exacerbates the problem, posing a significant challenge to the market's growth.



. Television

. Movie

. Internet Distribution

. Video

. Merchandising

. Music

. Pachinko

. Live Entertainment

. Others



. Action & Adventure

. Romance

. Sci-Fi & Fantasy

. Sports

. Others



